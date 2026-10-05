Connor Bedard Returns To Blackhawks Practice In Non-Contact Sweater

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 5, 2026 6:14 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 6:14 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks returned to practice on Monday, and Connor Bedard participated in a non-contact sweater.
The Chicago Blackhawks did not hold practice on Sunday, following a 0-3-0 road trip to begin the season. Now, they are back in Chicago, preparing for their home opener on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.
Ahead of practice, which has become the usual, Connor Bedard skated. He then stayed out there for the entirety of the practice with his teammates. That is a new development and a step in the right direction as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Of course, Bedard did remain in the non-contact sweater.
After practice was over, head coach Jeff Blashill confirmed that Bedard is still not cleared for contact, and he is unsure when that will change.
Bowen Byram returned to practice following a family matter that caused him to miss their game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. That turned out to be the birth of twin babies, which is an incredible moment for the Byram family. He is overjoyed.
Byram returned to the top pair and had Artyom Levshunov as his partner. Alex Vlasic played with Ian Cole, while Wyatt Kaiser was paired with Sam Rinzel. It appears that Rinzel is going to draw back into the lineup while Ethan Del Mastro and Kevin Korchinski are coming out.
The forward lines were the same as they were against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday:
Kantserov-Nazar-Kane
Bertuzzi-Frondell-Teravainen
Donato-Moore-Lardis
Smith-Greene-Greenway
There were points where Connor Bedard skated in Teuvo Teravainen's spot on the second line. That won't stick; it's just a way for Bedard to feel that rush of playing on a line in practice again.
Teuvo Teravainen must start finding a way to impact games, or he's going to be the one who comes out when Bedard is ready. Andrew Mangiapane, who Jeff Blashill confirmed is now week-to-week, is not healthy enough to play instead of Teravainen, so the opportunity to prove he's worth dressing is there.
Although Bedard still seems to have some time to go before he makes his much-needed return to the Blackhawks' lineup, he is far ahead of the mid-November timeline that was placed on the injury when it first happened.
For now, the team must find a way to get their first win of the season and build on it before he comes back. The worst thing that could happen is that Bedard returns when the team is already so far down the standings.
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