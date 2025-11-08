Connor Bedard's 4-Point Night, Spencer Knight's Shutout Lead Blackhawks To Victory

The Chicago Blackhawks came into their Friday night matchup against the Calgary Flames feeling good after a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks that finished strongly for them. They were mostly outplayed, but they found a way to win a hockey game thanks to their goalie, Spencer Knight, and a third-period offensive output.

Although the Canucks are no wagon, the Flames may be the worst team in the NHL. They are the worst, based on record, as they entered with a mark of 4-9-2 for 10 points. No team wants to be in 32nd place out of 32, so the Blackhawks had to expect the Flames to come in nice and angry.

Calgary, however, was unable to hang with Chicago. Over the course of the game, the Blackhawks took it to the Flames. It all started with Tyler Bertuzzi scoring two goals to follow up his hat trick against the Canucks. These two goals, the first two of the game, set a win in motion.

In the third period, Andre Burakovsky put the game out of reach with his 6th of the season to make it 3-0. Connor Bedard assisted on both Bertuzzi goals and this Burakovsky goal.

Bedard, extending his point streak to 7 games with three assists, wasn’t enough for him. With under five minutes remaining in regulation, Bedard scored on a breakaway to make it 4-0 Blackhawks. That stood as the final. A four-point night for Bedard tied him for the league lead in points at the time of the goal.

Spencer Knight made 33 saves to earn the shutout. To say he’s been spectacular this season would be an understatement, and he finally has his first shutout in a Blackhawks sweater.

That’s two straight wins for the Blackhawks, and a 2-2-1 record on the road trip with one game remaining. After starting 0-2-1 on the trip, they still have a chance to turn it into a positive stretch of games away from home.

Frank Nazar Injury/Fighting

The Chicago Blackhawks announced during the game that Frank Nazar would not return after leaving the hockey game with an injury. Joel Farabee had to answer to Colton Dach in a fight for the play that led to Nazar's injury. It was a lower-body injury, and an update will be provided when available.

Not long after, Oliver Moore took a bad hit from MacKenzie Weegar, and Alex Vlasic stood up for him in a fight. Eventually, Nick Foligno took on Joel Hanley to cap off a three-fight game.

The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly a team that stands up for each other. Winning usually follows organizations that battle for each other just as much as with each other.

Watch Every Blackhawks Goal

Up Next For Chicago

Next up for the Chicago Blackhawks is a Sunday afternoon match with the Detroit Red Wings. This will be the sixth game out of six on the road trip, with a chance to turn it into an above .500 set.

