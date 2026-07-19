Connor Bedard’s Contract Puts Chicago Blackhawks On The Clock

“Connor has continuously defied our expectations since being drafted, and has quickly established himself as an elite player in the NHL,” Davidson said. “He utilizes all aspects of his game to not only be a constant threat, but to make the players around him better every time he steps on the ice. Connor’s strong work ethic and determination to always improve his game has set an extraordinary standard for our young core, and we’re excited for the incredible impact he’ll have in this next chapter of Blackhawks hockey.”