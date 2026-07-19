Connor Bedard’s Contract Puts Chicago Blackhawks On The Clock

The Chicago Blackhawks are officially on the clock following Connor Bedard's five-year extension.
On Saturday, one day after his 21st birthday, Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks came to terms on an extension. It’s a five-year deal with a cap hit of $15 million per year.
There was a lot of drama surrounding this contract, but it didn’t have much to do with negotiations. Bedard injured his shoulder during a summer skate, which complicated things, and there has been offer-sheet drama around the NHL.
It is worth noting that Bedard signed for $3 million less than Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson, who signed a 5-year, $18 million offer sheet with the Philadelphia Flyers before Anaheim matched it. Bedard could have commanded that, or more, but he gave Chicago a break.
On the flip side, this is the start of a competitive clock for the Chicago Blackhawks. When Connor Bedard’s new 5-year deal is up, he will be a 25-year-old unrestricted free agent. You’d think he is going to walk if the Blackhawks are still consistently a lottery team by that point.
At that time, Bedard will likely have established himself as one of the best players in the NHL. The current wave of players in their prime will be starting to slow down, and this new generation will be entering their greatest years.
The Blackhawks, specifically Kyle Davidson, believe in what they’ve seen from Bedard. There is internal confidence that he has the tools to lead the team for a long time.
“Connor has continuously defied our expectations since being drafted, and has quickly established himself as an elite player in the NHL,” Davidson said. “He utilizes all aspects of his game to not only be a constant threat, but to make the players around him better every time he steps on the ice. Connor’s strong work ethic and determination to always improve his game has set an extraordinary standard for our young core, and we’re excited for the incredible impact he’ll have in this next chapter of Blackhawks hockey.”
If Kyle and his staff don’t have this team in a good spot by the fourth year of this deal, however, things will get ugly.
A no-move clause kicks in for the fifth year of this contract, so Bedard will then control the situation even more. If they start making the playoffs and showing the potential to make deep runs, then Bedard will be more likely to extend again on another long-term deal.
Connor Bedard’s contract takes up 14.4 percent of the salary cap, which is about right for an NHL team’s top star. The fact that an offer sheet never entered the equation and he took less money than he could have gotten shows his commitment to the team that selected him first overall.
That loyalty would wear off if the team doesn’t do right by him now when it comes to the talent surrounding him, and they have the next five years to make their case.
Next up for the Blackhawks when it comes to Bedard? For one, naming him the captain would go a long way. Bedard has already mentioned that as a challenge he welcomes in the next chapter of his career.
They also need to, over the next year or so, find him his true running mate when it comes to his wing. The plan is for Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell to play center, so getting Bedard a sniper on his line is a must. Is that player already in the organization, or will external options come into play?
The first order of business is done with his newest contract following his entry-level deal. Now, the focus can go back to being the roster around Connor Bedard. Superstars are a must, but depth around them is as big a factor.
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