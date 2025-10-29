Connor Bedard's Hat Trick Powers A Blackhawks Victory On Frozen Frenzy Night

CHICAGO - The NHL Frozen Frenzy took place across North America on Tuesday night. For the Chicago Blackhawks, that meant hosting the Ottawa Senators at the United Center.

Once again, the Blackhawks were playing a team in the second half of a back-to-back. The last two times (vs the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings) didn’t go so well for Chicago, as they came out looking like the rested team but let a lead slip away.

The game started with an early goal for Colton Dach, who scored his first goal of the season off a Louis Crevier rebound. Just under six minutes later, Louis Crevier scored to make it 2-0 Blackhawks. Crevier is not known for his high-end offensive contributions, but throwing pucks on net led to goals for Chicago early in this one.

Before the first period could end, Connor Bedard scored on the power play to make it 3-0. Andre Burakovsky, who was added to the first unit ahead of this game, made a perfect cross-ice pass to Bedard, who sniped one.

Just 2:58 into the second period, Connor Bedard scored his second of the game and fifth of the season. At 4-0, it seemed like the Blackhawks were over the issues that plagued them against teams playing a back-to-back.

Nothing is ever as it seems. Things became a little scary for the Blackhawks as the second period went along. The Ottawa Senators scored three unanswered goals in five minutes to make it a one-goal game. At that point, it looked like the Hawks were going to let another lead slip away to a team that should be much less rested than them.

Chicago managed to reach the second intermission with a lead, which was exactly what they needed. Connor Bedard completed his first career hat trick at 3:46 of the third period to make it a 5-3 Blackhawks lead.

Bedard wasn’t done collecting points there, though, as he set up a Ryan Donato goal later in the third. A short-handed empty net goal for Frank Nazar sealed the deal for a 7-3 Blackhawks win.

Spencer Knight made 21 saves on 24 shots, which isn’t his usual dominance, but he did what he needed to do for the Blackhawks to win. In particular, he held the fort when Ottawa was pushing to tie in the second period.

The Blackhawks are now 5-3-2 through their first 10 games of the season, which is a much better start than anybody anticipated.

Milestones Achieved

With his assist on Colton Dach's goal, Nick Foligno reached 600 career points

Sam Lafferty played in his 100th game with the Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard's second goal of the game was the 50th of his NHL career

Connor Bedard's hat trick was his first in the NHL

Ryan Donato's goal was his 100th point in a Blackhawks sweater

Next Up For Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are now set to embark on a six-game road trip. It will begin with a tilt against Jonathan Toews and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

