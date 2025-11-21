Connor Bedard's Late Unsportsmanlike Penalty Allows Kraken To Complete Comeback

After losing to the Seattle Kraken earlier this month on the road, the Chicago Blackhawks came into this next matchup looking to return the favor.

Through the first 40 minutes of the game, the Blackhawks were playing some of the best hockey that they've played in years.

Early in the second, Tyler Bertuzzi, fresh off his injury return, scored to make it 1-0. This beautiful play started with a stretch pass by Alex Vlasic to Frank Nazar, who sent it to Teuvo Teravainen before he passed it to Bertuzzi for the goal.

About halfway through the middle frame, Teuvo Teravainen scored a goal of his own. After being the first to a dump-in on the power play, Bertuzzi made a neat swat pass to Teravainen, who made it 2-0.

After the middle frame ended, the Kraken took over. At one point, the Blackhawks went on a 14-minute run without a shot on goal. With two goals in two minutes before the third period was halfway over, it was a brand new game.

The game-changing play came in the final five minutes, when Connor Bedard was hooked on a breakaway, but there was no call. Bedard, as angry as he's ever been on the ice in his NHL career, showed up the referee and earned an unsportsmanlike penalty.

On the ensuing power play, Jaden Schwartz scored to make it 3-2 Kraken. From there, that stood as the final score as the Blackhawks were unable to tie it with Spencer Knight on the bench.

After the game was over, Connor Bedard took full responsibility for the loss. He wouldn't comment on what he said to the official, but he did say he can't let that happen again.

“I’ve got to control my emotions in a better way." Bedard said. "I put our team in a vulnerable spot.”

Jeff Blashill was not happy with the officiating at all, but he also acknowledged that Bedard knows better. It's a lousy way to lose a game if you're the Blackhawks, but it is a learning experience for a young superstar.

"It better have been really personal to be that sensitive about it, because you're deciding games," Blashill said of the official making the call on Bedard. "So if it was super personal, I wasn't there, I don't know, but it better have been really personal if you're not going to have enough thick skin to just keep playing through."

In the loss, Spencer Knight made 24 saves on 27 shots. It's three goals against, but redirects and a power play goal against are more of a reflection of the team than Knight. Expect Arvid Soderblom to play in the second half of a back to back, and Knight to get the nod again on Sunday.

Burakovsky Injury

During the first period, Andre Burakovsky left the game after being hit in the head by Ryan Lindgren. Jeff Blashill also ruled him out for Friday's game but is unclear about the future beyond that.

Watch Every Blackhawks Goal

Up Next For Chicago

For the first time in 2025-26, the Chicago Blackhawks have a back-to-back situation. They are flying to New York to take on the Buffalo Sabres. This will be a one game trip, as they are coming back to Chicago for a tilt against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.