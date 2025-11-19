Connor Bedard Scores Another Hat Trick; Blackhawks Defeat Flames 5-2

The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Calgary Flames at the United Center on Wednesday in their 19th game of the season. This is the second meeting between the two clubs.

The Blackhawks came in feeling good about themselves after a big win over the Toronto Maple Leafs over the weekend. The Flames arrived in Chicago with the worst record in the National Hockey League, so they were looking for a spark in any way they could get it.

Earlier this season, the Blackhawks and Flames met up in Calgary. It was a 4-0 shutout victory for Chicago, and it featured a lot of physical play, including multiple fights.

At 15:05 of the first period, Ryan Donato ended a little bit of a scoring slump by giving the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead. On the goal, Louis Crevier earned another assist, giving him 8 on the season. Oliver Moore also picked up an assist.

Almost a full period later to the minute, at 15:11 of the second, Connor Bedard scored with a high-effort play. He used his newfound extra burst to reach the puck and poke it into the net through the wickets of goalie Dustin Wolf. Sam Rinzel earned the helper on the goal with his nice puck-clearing pass from the defensive zone.

Late in the second, the Calgary Flames scored their first goal of the season against the Blackhawks. It almost took them five full periods, but Matt Coronato's goal pulled them within one.

Eventually, in the third period, the Flames found a way to tie the game. Rasmus Anderson ripped one past Arvid Soderblom to even things up at two goals apiece.

Not even two minutes of game clock later, Connor Bedard scored again with a snipe of his own. Ryan Greene made a perfect pass to find him, and Bedard didn't miss.

Oliver Moore later scored his first goal at home, and second of his career. That gave the Blackhawks some insurance, which Moore made mention of after the game as a reason to be extra proud of the goal.

With the net empty for Calgary as they tried to come back, Connor Bedard launched one from his defensive zone into the vacant cage for the hat trick. It is his second hat trick of the season.

Bedard is now up to 13 goals and 29 points in 19 games played. The run that he is on is special, as he continues to make his case for Team Canada at the Olympics.

The 5-2 score following Bedard's hat trick stood as the final, and the Blackhawks are now 10-5-4 with 24 points in the standings. They are getting awfully close to being in a playoff spot on American Thanksgiving, which is a noteworthy checkpoint in the NHL.

Next Up For Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks will return to the ice on Thursday night for a date with the Seattle Kraken, who are not off to a terrible start themselves. Earlier this month, the Blackhawks and Kraken met up in Seattle, with a 3-1 decision in favor of the home team.

