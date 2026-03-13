Connor Bedard Scores In Overtime To Complete Blackhawks Season Sweep Of Mammoth

The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night. This was Chicago’s second straight game against Utah, and their third matchup in the last 12 days. To say that these division rivals are familiar with each other would be an understatement.
Chicago defeated Utah in each of the two post-Olympic matchups coming into this one. Their most recent, Monday night at the United Center, was a Frank Nazar overtime winner.
Although this was two straight against them for the Blackhawks, there was a game for the Mammoth on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota won the match 5-0.
It seemed, based on the morning skate, that Arvid Soderblom was going to start in goal for Chicago, but at the last minute, it became known that Spencer Knight was going to go. This was his first start after missing three games with an illness.
After no scoring in the first period, a tough turnover by Andre Burskovsky led to Logan Cooley making a great pass to Dylan Guenther, who made it 1-0 Mammoth. Guenther’s 31st of the season was the only goal scored for either team through 40 minutes.
After being awarded a power play early in the third period, Tyler Bertuzzi cashed in thanks to a brilliant pass through the crease from Connor Bedard. Bertuzzi now has a team-leading 28 goals.
Frank Nazar, who also assisted on the Bertuzzi goal, stayed hot with a goal of his own at 9:17 of the third. He is a double-digit goal scorer for the second year in a row. That’s three goals in his last four games, and he looks like the second-line center that the Hawks need him to be right now.
At 13:45, JJ Peterka tied the game for the Mammoth. The Blackhawks were presented with another opportunity to win a close game late in the match. Once the game reached overtime, their second straight overtime against Utah, they knew they had a chance.
After Spencer Knight made some outstanding saves in the overtime period, Connor Bedard scored the sudden-death winner by putting home a rebounded puck sitting at the side of the net following Alex Vlasic’s post shot. It was Nick Lardis who set up Vlasic’s shot on goal.
Knight wasn’t just brilliant in the extra frame. He made big-time saves throughout regulation, as well. He made 29 saves on 31 shots in his first appearance back from illness. Every game that Knight starts is a chance for the Blackhawks to win, and he seems to be getting better every day.
The Blackhawks completed a 4-0-0 season sweep of the Mammoth with this victory. This is their first time sweeping a division rival since they swept the Dallas Stars in 2016-17.
For being another rebuilding year, they have certainly found ways to beat teams from their division who are going to end up in the playoffs. These games against the Mammoth are ones to be proud of.
Wyatt Kaiser was injured toward the end of the game. After it ended, Jeff Blashill had no update. He believes he will know more on Saturday. That is the only dark cloud over what turned out to be an impressive night for the Blackhawks.
The Blackhawks will be back in action again on Saturday night when they will close out their quick two-game road trip with a match against the Vegas Golden Knights.
