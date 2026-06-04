Connor Bedard Should Be A Lock To Represent Canada At 2027 NHL All-Star Game

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks should be a lock to represent Canada at the 2027 NHL All-Star Game.
Every year, right as the Stanley Cup Final is about to begin, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media and then takes questions.
He hit on a lot of the usual topics like potential expansion, the 1-8 playoff system, season revenue projections, and one that's been coming up a lot lately, an eventual succession plan for himself.
He also addressed the situation with the All-Star Game. There hasn't been one since the 2024 season, as 2025 had the 4-Nations Face-Off and 2026 had the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina.
It has been known for a while that the World Cup is coming back in 2028, but that left 2027 open for business. Well, Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announced that they would finally be fulfilling their commitment to the New York Islanders. They will host the 2027 All-Star Game at UBS Arena.
The highly entertaining Skills Competition will take place, comprised of players under the age of 25, which is a change from how they normally do it. This will be a way for the hockey world to see some younger players put their talents on display.
Then, the All-Star Game will be a 3-on-3 round robin tournament featuring the United States, Canada, Finland, Sweden, and a Rest of the World team.
This is likely because of the fact that the NHL saw recent growth in part because of the recent international ice hockey success. Every player wants to represent their country, and every fan gets into it just as much, if not more than, regular NHL games.
For the Chicago Blackhawks, there are a handful of players that are on their roster who could absolutely make their countrie's team. It will be a fan-vote for most of each team, and then 3 will be selected by the NHL and NHLPA (1 forward, 1 defenseman, & 1 goalie).
Chicago usually does a great job voting their players in, and Connor Bedard feels like a lock to represent Team Canada. He hasn't represented them since the World Championships in 2024, and he's made it clear that he can't wait to get back to it.
It won't only be Bedard who has a chance. With Chicago's voting power, there is a world where multiple Blackhawks are involved.
For one, Spencer Knight may actually deserve to be there with Team USA, depending on how he starts the year in goal for Chicago. Each team will only have two goalies, so he will have to beat out at least two that went to the Olympics, and there are others also in the mix, but his name will be in the hat.
Teuvo Teravainen is someone who should be on Team Finland. He was injured early in the IIHF World Championships, but he would have been a big part of the gold medal-winning team had that not happened.
Then there is Anton Frondell. Team Sweden has a lot of wonderful players. However, Frondell is a supremely skilled player, and a hot start could get him involved. At this point, he'd have to be considered a dark horse, but it's a conversation worth having.
Frank Nazar is not someone who is likely to be on Team USA, but he could be someone involved in the 25-and-under Skills Competition. Even an Oliver Moore may be someone they look at for his speed. Bedard and Frondell fit the bill because of their age as well.
Whether it's because of the vote or he is selected, Bedard being a part of this will be great for his confidence and development. Before getting hurt last season, he was one of the top forwards in the NHL. Even after, he went through stretches of dominance again.
It would be great for Team Canada to have one of their youngest and brightest stars leading the way alongside some of the game's best players.
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