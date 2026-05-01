Connor Bedard Will Not Be Going To IIHF World Championships

Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard will not be going to the IIHF World Championships.
It is an important summer for Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard. The former number one overall pick had his first breakout season in 2025-26, but it was one derailed by injury in the middle.
He would have flirted with 100 points if he were healthy for all 82 games, but a shoulder issue sustained in early December put him out for a while. He still managed to be over a point per game and scored 30 goals, but there is more coming for the young superstar.
Part of his agenda this summer is getting a contract extension done, as he's a pending restricted free agent. They are also likely to consider naming him as the next captain in franchise history.
On Friday, a report came out from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet that Bedard's summer will not include the IIHF World Championships. He wanted to go badly, but was advised to stay back and continue rehabbing his injury to make sure he's 100 percent healthy by training camp.
Bedard stayed back last summer in an effort to work on his strength, conditioning, and skating. It helped him tremendously. This summer, he can get healthy and build on his previous successes.
Other young stars like Macklin Celebrini and Gavin McKenna will be playing for Team Canada at this event, but it is more important for Bedard to prioritize being good to go for the 2026-27 season. Once again, he and his camp are making the wise decision.
Other Blackhawks will be representing their country in Switzerland for the World Championships, including Anton Frondell and Oliver Moore.
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