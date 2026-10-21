Drew Commesso Receives Praise In The Hockey News' Goalie Issue 2026

"It’s no longer a matter of if, so much as when, for DREW COMMESSO. While his AHL numbers are strong but not spectacular, the 2020 second-round pick looked comfortable and calm in the Blackhawks’ crease over his three NHL appearances last season. Right now, there’s a Spencer Knight-shaped roadblock in Commesso’s way if he has his sights set on the top job. Overtaking Arvid Soderblom for the backup gig, though? It’s not out of the question Commesso sees regular second-string duty by season’s end."