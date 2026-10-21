Drew Commesso Receives Praise In The Hockey News' Goalie Issue 2026

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 21, 2026 10:26 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 10:26 PM
Is Drew Commesso the goalie of the future for the Chicago Blackhawks? He certainly will get his chance to play games.
The Hockey News recently released its "Goalie Issue 2026". This issue covers one of the most fascinating positions in professional sports: a goaltender in the National Hockey League. If you would like to grab this edition, you can find it here.
The Chicago Blackhawks have Spencer Knight as their number one goaltender. They received him in the blockbuster trade that they made with the Florida Panthers a couple of years ago, headlined by Seth Jones.
As of right now, Arvid Soderblom is the backup goalie in Chicago, but many assume that this will be his last year in that role. He only has one year left on his contract.
Not only does Soderblom's deal expire, but Drew Commesso's contract goes from being a two-way deal to a one-way deal at the same time that Soderblom's expires. That indicates that the plan is for Commesso to take the reins behind Knight in 2027-28.
Commesso was featured in the Goalie Issue of The Hockey News as part of the "Goalie of the Future" section, where each team has one goalie prospect written about. For Commesso, author Jared Clinton wrote:
"It’s no longer a matter of if, so much as when, for DREW COMMESSO. While his AHL numbers are strong but not spectacular, the 2020 second-round pick looked comfortable and calm in the Blackhawks’ crease over his three NHL appearances last season. Right now, there’s a Spencer Knight-shaped roadblock in Commesso’s way if he has his sights set on the top job. Overtaking Arvid Soderblom for the backup gig, though? It’s not out of the question Commesso sees regular second-string duty by season’s end."
The Blackhawks selected Commesso in the second round (46th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he has been developing ever since. Before assuming the role of starting goalie for the Rockford IceHogs, Commesso went to Boston University, where he was outstanding. Now, his time in Rockford is serving as further development before he starts to get some good playing time in the NHL.
Sometimes, teams rush goalies they think are going to magically save their franchise. The Blackhawks have not done that with Commesso. They traded for Knight, which helps, but they have only let Commesso play in the NHL during injury emergencies.
In his 5 NHL appearances, Commesso has a record of 2-2-0 with 1 shutout, 2.61 goals against, and a .901 save percentage. There have been flashes of NHL-caliber goaltending, and it won't be long before he realizes that lifelong dream of sticking in the NHL. Whether it's at the end of this year or the start of next year, he'll get his shot.
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