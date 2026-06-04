Dylan Larkin Must Now Be The Blackhawks' Leading Trade Target

Dylan Larkin is now on the trade block. The Chicago Blackhawks must be going after him if he'd approve it.
The Chicago Blackhawks have a lot of assets that could allow them to make a big trade for a player who helps them win in the present.
They are not competing for the Stanley Cup next season, but they are going to attempt to be better than 31st place once again.
It is a weak free agent class, which is becoming the new normal, but a lot of great players are on the trade market. On Thursday, however, the NHL world was hit with massive news.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is available because he has requested a trade. This could stem from a messy contract issue a few years ago or their current playoff drought, and that has made him want out.
Larkin is a world-class player, and guys like him don't get moved very often, which is why Chicago must have him at the top of their trade target list as we advance. He would make them a significantly better team all by himself.
Whether he plays center or wing in Chicago doesn't matter; they'd get a boost either way. He also has experience with head coach Jeff Blashill from Blashill's time in Detroit.
In 808 games played in his NHL career, Larkin has 276 goals, 367 assists, and 643 points. At 29 years old, he is consistently a top player, averaging around a point per game annually.
Larkin made the playoffs with the Red Wings in his rookie season and hasn't been back since, so the big game NHL experience isn't there necessarily, but he played a big role in Team USA winning the Gold Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
This is also an incredibly fast player, so much so that he's won the fastest skater competition at the NHL Skills Competition. With stars like Connor Bedard, Anton Frondel, and Frank Nazar at even strength and on the power play, the Hawks would all of a sudden have a dangerous-looking attack if they added Larkin.
What would it cost to get Larkin? Well, now that this report is out, the Red Wings don't have much leverage, especially considering that Larkin currently has a no-move clause and can influence where he goes. Chicago has draft capital and prospects that can be moved in a deal like this.
If he decided that he likes Chicago's direction, enjoys the city, and wants to reunite with Blashill, the Hawks should be all over it.
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