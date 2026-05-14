Ex-Blackhawks Captain Nick Foligno Scores Twice For Wild But Avalanche Win Series

Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno's two-goal performance wasn't enough for the Minnesota Wild in Game 5.
On Thursday night, it looked like the Minnesota Wild was going to extend their series with the Colorado Avalanche to a sixth game when Nick Foligno's second of the game made it 3-0 in the first period.
The Colorado Avalanche slowly but surely crawled back into the game, however, and Nathan MacKinnon tied it with 1:23 remaining in regulation. In overtime, Brett Kulak scored to send Colorado to the Western Conference Finals.
The Chicago Blackhawks did Nick Foligno a favor when they traded him for "future considerations" on deadline day. He was able to join his brother for a playoff run, but it is over now.
Foligno has been an incredible NHL player over the years. He had a handful of all-star type years, but has mostly been a great role-player and leader. The Chicago Blackhawks and a lot of their players will be impacted by his presence for a long time.
When Foligno first left the Chicago Blackhawks, the coaching staff and players were honest about how much they were going to miss him. They also stressed that they were happy that he got to go be a part of a winning environment.
"He's been awesome for the organization," Jeff Blashill said. "He's an outstanding human being. I'll miss him personally, and we'll miss him as a group."
Now, Foligno is a free agent who will make a decision about his NHL future over the summer. It's hard not to selfishly desire to see him play with his brother in the NHL for an entire season, but he deserves this chance to make his own decision.
The Avalanche is now the last team standing from the Central Division. They will face the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks, who have a 2-2 series tie heading into Thursday night's Game 5.
Colorado ended Foligno's season, but it has been clear from the beginning of the season that they were the best team in the division and in the conversation for the best team in the league. Now, they will represent the Central in the final four as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup.
Watch Both Nick Foligno goals:
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