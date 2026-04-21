Ex-Blackhawks Forward Jason Dickinson Played Key Role In Oilers Game 1 Victory

"I was told early on that you have to savor it because you'll never know if you'll be back [to the Stanley Cup Playoffs]," Dickinson said. "I kind of chuckled at it early on, and then five years went by, and I hadn't seen playoffs. You want to play in these games because it makes everything worth it. All the bumps, bruises, training, and hours spent away from the family. It's all about going out there and competing."