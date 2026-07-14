Fits For Patrick Kane: Blackhawks, 3 Others Make Sense For Future Hall Of Fame Veteran

The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the few teams that make sense for Patrick Kane as he weighs his decisions.
Patrick Kane has had some incredible seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. He has also been great in a supporting role as a member of the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings since leaving Chicago behind.
Kane is going to go to the Hall of Fame whenever he decides to retire. He will have his number retired by the Blackhawks, and possibly even have a statue at the United Center.
However, he has some good hockey left in the tank, maybe multiple years, and he is currently looking for his next NHL home. Of all the places that make sense for the greatest American-born player ever, these four stick out the most:
Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks are in the mix. They are going to be without Connor Bedard for the first month of the season, which would make Kane a solid option during that time. When Bedard gets back, he will have a power-play specialist and another option at even strength.
Whether Kane or Bedard plays together at 5-on-5 would be a mystery, but it's a possibility. If not, Kane would be a great winger for any of the young centers that Chicago is trying to develop.
Not only would he fit in, as he knows the city, building, and organization, but he would also be an incredibly experienced player who would be a great mentor for the kids on the team.
Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres are the other "obvious" candidate for Kane. Before making Chicago his home, Western New York was where he learned to play the game as a Buffalo native. This, much like returning to Chicago, would be a homecoming for Kane.
The Sabres are actually good for the first time in a long time, too. Before making the playoffs and winning a round in 2026, they hadn't been in the postseason since 2011. For most of Kane's career, his hometown team was an undesirable place of employment.
Now, they are a great team to join as they are hoping to be a playoff team for the second year in a row, this time getting past the second round.
The Sabres just lost Alex Tuch in free agency. Tuch is the player that Kane would mostly be looking to replace (offensively) if he chose to go to Buffalo.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are an interesting option for Kane. After winning the draft lottery and selecting Gavin McKenna first overall, they are looking to compete in 2026-27 with stars like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Darren Raddysh leading the way.
Adding Kane would give them some scoring touch in the middle of their lineup. They missed Mitch Marner's creativity last season, and although Kane won't match Marner at this stage of his career, he can bring that element back to the lineup in a smaller role.
Kane would also bring a sense of calmness to the group. Playing in Toronto is not easy with the coverage that they get nationwide, and Kane has the experience and status necessary to take on some of that responsibility.
Colorado Avalanche
If Kane wants to lock himself onto a sure playoff team that needs a dynamic winger, he'd sign with the Colorado Avalanche on a cheap deal. They have superstars in Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and Martin Necas, all of whom are good enough to lead a Cup-contending team.
If Kane were to go there, he'd for sure be a factor on one of thier power play units, which needs some help as that was one of their only weaknesses en route to a Presidents' Trophy last year.
Kane's potential fit in terms of his linemates is less important with Colorado than if he were on other teams because they are going to be a well-oiled machine regardless. Of all the truly elite teams in the league right now, if both parties are truly willing, this would make the most sense from a team success perspective.
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