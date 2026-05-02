Former Blackhawks Captain Nick Foligno Deserves This Chance With Wild

Nick Foligno has been an incredible NHL veteran, including his time with the Chicago Blackhawks, and now he is getting what he deserves with this playoff run in Minnesota.
It's been a while for Nick Foligno, who hadn't played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2023 as a member of the Boston Bruins. That team set an NHL record with 65 regular-season wins, but blew a 3-1 lead to the Florida Panthers in the first round.
Following his time in Boston, Foligno eventually became the captain in Chicago, and he was in more of a mentor role than a "try to make the playoffs" role. He embraced it and never complained.
In fact, he did the exact opposite. Every young player on the team was better for having him around early in their careers. Foligno was a great example of a leader, someone who plays every shift with high-end intensity, and a professional who conducts themselves with great class both on and off the ice.
"He's someone that's more happy for everyone else than he is himself," Connor Bedard said of Foligno as a person. "That's infections. Our whole room is like that. Everyone wants each other to do so well. We're fighting for each other every day. He's someone who exemplifies that."
As his time with the Hawks wound down, it was clear that he deserved an incredible opportunity to chase the Stanley Cup. Not only was he given that when he was traded to the Minnesota Wild on deadline day, but he was also given the chance to play with his brother Marcus for the first time at any level.
The Blackhawks lost a great leader when they traded him away. The move was in the best interest of the player, which was a wonderful gesture by the front office.
"It's bittersweet to see him go," said Kyle Davidson, who was the one who made the nice gesture to get him to Minnesota.
"I'm happy for him," head coach Jeff Blashill said after the trade was made. "An opportunity to be a part of something with your brother will be an unbelievable thing. That means a ton to him and his family. I know how important that is. For me personally, he's been awesome. He's been awesome for the organization. He's an outstanding human being. I'll miss him personally, and we'll miss him as a group."
During their first-round series, Foligno was a menace on the ice. He wasn't the offensive point producer that guys like Matt Boldy, Kirill Kaprizov, and Quinn Hughes were, but he played a role that helps any team win. His physicality, tenacity on pucks, and ability to go through the motions were infectious on the entire team.
Nick Foligno made his presence especially known in game six, which turned out to be the clinching win for the Wild to move on to round number two. Foligno laid the body more than once on the top players of the Dallas Stars, and made it very difficult for them to get anything going when he was on the ice.
The whole team was committed to playing that style of hard-nosed hockey, and they dominated at even strength as a result. Now they will play the President's Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the second round.
With how much Foligno has given to the game and his teammates along the way throughout his 19-year NHL career, it was time for him to have this chance.
The Wild have a long way to go. The Colorado Avalanche is their biggest test to date. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and the rest of the team are geared up for another deep run themselves. They were the best team in the NHL from cover to cover.
However, the Wild have the depth needed to make it a series. If they skate the way that they did at even strength against the Stars, but close the gap on special teams, there will be an opportunity for them.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.