Former Chicago Blackhawks Playing In 2026 Stanley Cup Final

There are a handful of former Chicago Blackhawks who will be playing in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.
The Chicago Blackhawks came in 31st place this season. They had the 2nd best odds of winning the draft lottery and fell to fourth. It wasn't an ideal year for those reasons, but there was some significant development that took place for certain players on the team.
Now, the team is focused on what they need to do in order to start coming out of their current rebuild, which began as we know it in 2022.
In the meantime, there are a couple of former Blackhawks who will be competing in the Stanley Cup Final starting on Tuesday night. Last week, the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes clinched their berths in the Final as the Western Conference and Eastern Conference champions, respectively.
There is one former Blackhawk who will play in every game unless he gets seriously hurt, and one who may or may not draw in depending on how things shake out for his team.
Taylor Hall - Carolina Hurricanes
The Chicago Blackhawks had Taylor Hall on their team for parts of two seasons. The idea behind acquiring the former Hart Trophy winner was that he'd be a great wingman for Connor Bedard. After all, Hall had lots of experience helping first overall picks get their feet wet in the NHL.
Hall's first season in Chicago was mostly missed due to injury. He only played in 10 games during 2023-24. In 2024-25, he played 46 games with Chicago before being traded to the Hurricanes. It was clear that he wanted a chance to win during the late stages of his career.
Now, he's in the Stanley Cup Final, and he's been one of the key pieces for a Carolina team that's been looking to get over the hump for years.
With his 16 points in 13 playoff games, he is tied for third in postseason scoring and leading the Hurricanes. The two NHL players he's tied with have already been eliminated: Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens.
If the Hurricanes win the Cup, he has a legitimate chance to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the Playoffs.
Hall's line with Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven has been Carolina's most dominant, scoring roughly half of their even-strength goals since the playoffs began, and that is something to watch out for heading into the series.
Against the Golden Knights, there will be more chess-style matchups for the Hurricanes to deal with, and that is where Hall's line can make them even more dangerous if they stay as dominant as they've been since mid-April.
Brandon Saad - Vegas Golden Knights
Everyone in Chicago remembers Brandon Saad. He was a major part of the Blackhawks winning their second and third of three Stanley Cups in the 2010s.
Now, in the later years of his career, Saad has a mixed role with the Golden Knights. He still has a high-end motor, but their roster is so deep that they don't need him every night.
During the regular season, he played in 49 games for Vegas while scoring 3 goals and 6 assists for 9 points. When they have injuries or inconsistencies amongst their forwards, he's a great veteran to plug and play.
Saad didn't play against the Utah Mammoth in the first round, but he suited up for three games against the Anaheim Ducks in the second round. In the Western Conference Finals, he played in two of their four games as they swept the Colorado Avalanche.
Four of Saad's five playoff appearances have come on the road, which could play into Vegas' matchup strategy, or it could just be a coincidence.
If Vegas wins the Cup, Saad's name will go on it for the third time no matter how much he plays in this series because he played in over half of their regular season games.
Other Notes
Jaycob Megna also played 44 games for the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season. He played only four games with the Vegas Golden Knights this season and is a black ace in the playoffs for them this year.
If the Knights win, that would mean that Megna was a black ace on the Stanley Cup champion for the second year in a row, as he was a part of the Florida Panthers organization in 2024-25.
Hall and Saad's team can be seen fighting for the Stanley Cup in Game One on Tuesday night. On ABC, the festivities will kick off at 7 PM CT.
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