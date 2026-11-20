Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 20, 2026 11:04 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 11:04 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks have a nice player in Frank Nazar, who is taking steps both on and off the ice.
The Chicago Blackhawks lost at the United Center on Thursday night. The Columbus Blue Jackets beat them, another lottery team. Chicago finished strong, but the 0-2 deficit they dug themselves into, along with poor play through most of the first 40 minutes, kept them from coming back.
Now, they are set to take a three-game road trip through the Northwest. They will face the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Seattle Kraken. That is, by NHL standards, an easier trip due to the quality of the opponents. It is unlikely to be as ugly as their recent trip through the Southeast.
Saturday’s game against Calgary will be played in daylight. Although this feels like another opportunity for a reset, the Blackhawks don’t see that as a necessary mindset. Frank Nazar, who was one of the catalysts in Chicago’s effort to come back against Columbus, was very candid on that topic.
“I don’t think we need a reset,” Nazar said. “I think we need to keep playing the way we’re playing - just start on time. Play like [the way we did in the third] the whole game. We just have to be consistent.”
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There is some truth to what Nazar said. They haven’t been as bad as they were at the point of the 9-2 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes. That was the low point. Things have been better. However, they blew a 4-0 lead at home to the Jets and were beaten at home by the equally lowly Blue Jackets. They are also 6-14-2, and barely hanging on to second-to-last in the entire NHL.
It’s good to be confident in the way you are playing, but it’s also fair to think that getting far away to the western part of the continent is a chance to simply focus on hockey. Without Connor Bedard in the mix due to another shoulder injury, that may be the mindset it takes to get through the season with something positive.
Nazar has been extremely hot lately. He has 6 goals in his last 4 games, 11 on the season, and is on pace for 45. That’s not bad for him, as he should cruise past his career high of 15 set last season.
With or without Bedard, Nazar is an important piece of the puzzle. He has taken the reins as a leader in the room with his willingness to speak after games and the way he’s grabbed the bull by the horns on the ice. Expect more from him on this road trip.
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