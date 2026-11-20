There is some truth to what Nazar said. They haven’t been as bad as they were at the point of the 9-2 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes. That was the low point. Things have been better. However, they blew a 4-0 lead at home to the Jets and were beaten at home by the equally lowly Blue Jackets. They are also 6-14-2, and barely hanging on to second-to-last in the entire NHL.