Frank Nazar Skating On 2nd Line In Practice, His Return Is Imminent

The Chicago Blackhawks are getting a big boost to their lineup as Frank Nazar is set to resume play.
During Wednesday's practice, the Chicago Blackhawks had a big boost to their forward group. Frank Nazar, who's been practicing for a while now, took reps on the second line of forward rushes and was a full participant.
Nazar is going to return to the Chicago Blackhawks lineup on Thursday night when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes. After practice, Nazar spoke about coming back. He said he's been ready for weeks, but he wasn't cleared to play until now.
Nazar skated as the second line center in practice with Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Donato on his wings. Andre Burakovsky returned to practice as well, skating with Connor Bedard and Ryan Greene on the top line.
Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky
Donato-Nazar-Bertuzzi
Foligno-Dickinson-Mikheyev
Slaggert-Moore-Lardis
Vlasic-Crevier
Kaiser-Levshunov
Grzelcyk-Murphy
Knight
Soderblom
Colton Dach and Sam Lafferty were the extra players, while Teuvo Teravainen is still missing with an upper-body injury. It doesn't sound like he will play against the Hurricanes on Thursday, but he is expected to come back before the Olympic break. This lingered longer than initially thought.
The Blackhawks will return home after Carolina to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night at the United Center. We will learn at the morning skate on Thursday in Carolina who will start in net each day. They may also use more than 12 forwards during this time, but that remains to be seen as well.
