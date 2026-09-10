Frank Nazar Spoke On His Contract, The Upcoming Season, Patrick Kane, & More At NHL Media Tour

The Chicago Blackhawks sent Frank Nazar to the NHL Media Tour in Las Vegas. He spoke on a variety of topics on Wednesday.
Frank Nazar is the Chicago Blackhawks representative at the NHL Media Tour in Las Vegas, Nevada. Each team has a player there to take pictures, speak to the media, and much more.
Nazar is the perfect personality for the Blackhawks to have representing them there. He speaks well, gives thoughtful answers, and always has a smile on his face. He is also an incredible hockey player, which makes him a very marketable player.
The Hockey News's Michael Traikos is in Vegas for this event. In addition to great media sessions with Quinn Hughes, Mitch Marner, Jack Hughes, and Leo Carlsson, among others, he spoke to Chicago's Nazar.
Nazar spoke on a variety of topics. The first, and one of the most hard-hitting, was his contract compared to some of the new ones in the rising-salary era. Nazar signed an extension that will carry a cap hit of just under $7 million through the end of the 2032-33 season. That's well below what some of the other stars are starting to make.
“Where I came from, what I grew up with, things I’ve gone through with my family and personal life- back then, if that money was put in front of you, how could you say no?” Nazar said of his contract. “It leaves money on the table for other guys; hopefully we can bring in some guys and do something special.”
After admitting that he has thought about his situation, Nazar noted two good points about his deal. If he blossoms into a star, he will be a cheap star, which means the Blackhawks will have more room for other good players. He also understands that he will live an incredibly comfortable life thanks to this contract, along with what he could make down the line when this deal ends - as long as he maintains a high level of play.
In 2025-26, Nazar had 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points. It's a decent total for a second-year player, but there is more in the tank for him. He is prepared for a shorter training camp and is getting ready for an important season for the group and for him personally.
"Being able to come into the season with no stress [because of] any testing, getting right into things is awesome," Nazar said. "For us as a group, too, I think shortening the preseason and extending the regular season is good."
Connor Bedard is going to be out for a stretch at the beginning of the regular season. That's obviously a negative for the team, as he is their best player, but Nazar admitted that he is excited to take advantage of more ice time. He believes that he is a center and a better player when playing that position.
With Bedard out, he'll have more of a chance to prove that. Normally, you don't hear young players talk that strongly about what position they want to play, but Nazar has conviction.
Nazar is an up-and-coming American player who has a track record of playing in big games with Team USA. Now, he'll have a chance to skate with one of the greatest and most decorated players in American hockey history: Patrick Kane. His excitement is noticeable.
“It’s great, just being able to see him on a day in day out basis," Nazar said of Kane. "To learn from him, see how much skill he has, how good he still is after 20 years in the league, it’s awesome to be able to see him every day.”
Nazar was also asked about two players who are newer to the team, Anton Frondell and Roman Kantserov. He talked about how good players they each are, but it was noticeable that he mentioned that they each had a good attitude and a smile. Both players appear to enjoy hockey and life in general, which is half the battle sometimes, and Nazar confirmed it.
Finally, Frank Nazar is a big fan of the United Center. He called it the best rink in the NHL, which may carry some bias, but he defended his claim.
"In my opinion, it's probably the greatest spot to play at," Nazar said. "The anthem is unbelievable. Every time you hear Jim get up there and start singing, everyone stands up and starts clapping; there's really nothing like it. The fans are just awesome; no matter where we're at as a team, they show up, and they're ready to go. It motivates us; we just want to work harder than them and be great."
The follow-up asked about his favorite road arena, which he said was the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens. That is also the building where he was drafted, so it's extra special to him.
There is a lot more excitement surrounding the Blackhawks this year. Whether they can be one of those surprise teams remains to be seen, but Nazar will be a key factor in any success that they do have.
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