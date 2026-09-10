Frank Nazar Spoke On His Contract, The Upcoming Season, Patrick Kane, & More At NHL Media Tour

"In my opinion, it's probably the greatest spot to play at," Nazar said. "The anthem is unbelievable. Every time you hear Jim get up there and start singing, everyone stands up and starts clapping; there's really nothing like it. The fans are just awesome; no matter where we're at as a team, they show up, and they're ready to go. It motivates us; we just want to work harder than them and be great."