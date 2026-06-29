Grading Chicago Blackhawks' 2026 NHL Draft Class

The Chicago Blackhawks made five selections at the 2025 NHL Draft. This is our letter grade for their performance.
The Chicago Blackhawks have been a team involved in all sorts of NHL conversations over the last couple of weeks.
That has to do with a big transaction that they made, along with some of the selections that they made in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Originally, the Chicago Blackhawks held the 4th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, but they traded it to the Buffalo Sabres in a deal that acquired them defenseman Bowen Byram.
At first, the move was met with criticism. They also had to give up pick 45 and Louis Crevier to acquire Byram. After some reflection and seeing what the Sabres did in the draft, it is clear that the Blackhawks made a move that will help their organization more than it hurts it.
With the 4th overall pick in the draft, Buffalo selected defenseman Daxon Rudolph. That was a shock, as he was expected to be the fifth blue-liner taken.
The Blackhawks believe that Byram will be a more impactful player over the next 8 years than whoever they would have gotten at four, and they feel the need to take a step in 2026-27. Byram will help them do that more than any prospect at the same position.
The Blackhawks then made two selections in the second round. First, they took Xavier Villeneuve with the 34th overall pick. This prospect had first-round grades for some scouts, and the Blackhawks made a great choice with him early in the second.
Villenueve is a slightly undersized defenseman, but he skates incredibly well and has undeniable puck-handling skills. It's trendy to compare defenders with his overall type to Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens, especially since he's going to Boston University next year, but the profiles are similar.
Obviously, a lot of development will be required for him to reach that ceiling, but the tools are there. If he were two inches taller, which isn't much in the grand scheme of things, he would have been taken much higher.
One selection later, the Chicago Blackhawks traded up from 37 to 35 to make back-to-back selections. With the pick, they took forward Ryan Roobroeck, who was once a top-ten prospect in an issue of The Hockey News.
Kyle Davidson confirmed that there was no intel that Roobroeck would have been off the board by his original pick of 37, but he felt that giving up pick 119 was worth it to make sure he got the player he wanted in Roobroeck.
This is a power forward who moves well for a big kid, has a physical element to his game, and can score goals. His compete level has been questioned in the past, but good coaching and hungry players around him should allow that to be a non-issue.
In the 3rd round, 66th overall, the Blackhawks selected defenseman Samu Alalauri. This is a player who leaves a lot to be desired offensively with his production, but his defensive game has a lot of promise.
Alalauri is always in the right spot, and he makes great breakout passes to exit his zone. These skills make it seem like there is a chance that he can develop some offense in his game, but it will never come at the expense of his defense.
After this third pick of the second day, over three hours of real time passed before the Blackhawks got back on the clock. They made two seventh-round picks in defenseman Alexander Ivanov and forward William Sorbrand.
When the draft concluded, Director of Amateur Scouting Mike Doneghey said that skating was the most important attribute they look for when they make selections this late in the draft. Everyone is a lottery ticket at this stage, so they look for the ones who are good at skating, which is the most important component for a hockey player.
Draft Grade: A
The Chicago Blackhawks get a solid A for this draft class, including the Bowen Byram trade. Instead of using an early selection in a weak draft for a player who might be good, they landed Byram, who is absolutely great.
In the second round, they took two players with high ceilings and low floors. If one or both of them hit, this draft will already be a win. There is great upside to Alalauri, who would fit in well as a third-pair guy in a few years.
The seventh round picks can't really be truly judged just days after the draft, because the odds are that every player in that round doesn't make it. However, a gem comes out now and again, just ask Louis Crevier.
The team gets an A for making a bold trade that is likely to add a number one defenseman for years to come, and volume in potential when it comes to prospects post-first round.
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