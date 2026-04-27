“He was great from day one”: Connor Bedard Was Happy With Jeff Blashill’s First Year In Chicago

“He was great from day one,” Bedard said. “I think he flew out to a bunch of places and had dinner this summer. He was in [Vancouver], had dinner with me. That’s not a quick trip for him. But that is his commitment. From day one, I think he made it obvious what we needed to do as a team and as individuals. I think that’s all you can really ask for: a defined role and what’s needed from you and what’s expected from you. You know if you’re not doing that, you’ll play less or whatever it is. I think he did a great job, and that goes a long way in the room.”