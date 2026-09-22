“He's Going To Be A Special Player For Us”: Bowen Byram Made A Strong First Impression With Blackhawks

Bowen Byram made as good a first impression with the Chicago Blackhawks as you can make.
The Chicago Blackhawks played their first home preseason game on Monday night. This was also the first time that they used a lineup filled with NHL players in 2026-27.
One of those players, Bowen Byram, made his preseason debut with the Blackhawks. Chicago acquired Byram ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, and he's already making a good first impression.
In the Hawks' 4-3 win, Byram scored a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime. Although it's an exhibition game that doesn't count, you can see the difference he brings to the offense of a team that sorely lacked that skill.
"He was great," Nick Lardis said of Byram after the game. "Scoring a hat trick as a defenseman is not easy; a hat trick for anyone in this league isn't easy. He's going to be a special player for us this year - one of the leaders on this team."
Lardis was the other goal scorer in the game, and someone who knows how to find the back of the net regularly. Having someone like Byram in the same lineup has to be a breath of fresh air, as all of the offensive-minded forwards on the team have a guy back there who can make incredible plays and even join the rush.
It was noticeable that the Blackhawks looked faster on Monday compared to recent seasons. Of course, they battled against a Wild team dressing mostly AHL players, but the team-speed is definitely improved. Having Byram out there for over a third of the game plays a role in that.
"He's been really good every day, he's a really good player," Jeff Blashill said of Byram after the game. "We have a ton of belief in him as a player, person, competitor, as a guy who is going to help our team. Whether he scored or didn't score, that wouldn't change the level of belief in him."
Blashill went on to say that he is a very talented defenseman who is just coming into his prime. He is now doing it on a team where he can be the number one guy who gets the big minutes at that position. In his previous NHL roles, Byram was behind stars like Cale Makar and Rasmus Dahlin, but now he gets to be the main number one on a team so desperate for that level of play from the back end.
As Lardis said, scoring hat tricks is hard. Byram may not do that again in the regular season. What he is going to do, however, is help move the puck north. The forwards will receive better breakout passes, and the team as a whole will spend less time in their own end while he's on the ice.
There is a desire to prove himself worthy of this role in the NHL, which is adding to his success. A lot was given up to acquire him, and then the extension is worth a lucrative amount of money. Living up to that is important to him, and it shows in his work ethic.
Byram has been paired up with Alex Vlasic since the start of training camp. Vlasic is more of a quiet (on the ice) two-way defenseman who is always looking to make the smart play. There is no flashy offensive flair to his game, but he is almost always in the right place at the right time in all three zones.
With Byram's ability to generate offense and tendencies to take more risks, having Vlasic as his defense partner fits like a glove.
"It's been good," Byram said of his game paired with Vlasic. "We have a natural chemistry. I've been saying it all camp, but he's a really good player. He's so big, he closes quick, and extends plays. That makes it easy when you play the puck more, you have more opportunities. I thought we did a decent job defending and breaking the puck out tonight."
If Byram is going to be as special as his talents suggest he is going to be, the Blackhawks needed to give him the perfect partner. With Alex Vlasic, the early signs are there that they have done so.
Although Byram had a hat trick, they were unable to get the power play going, mostly because they were only given one chance. Once that operation starts to click, the team will really start going offensively under his leadership from the defense.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.