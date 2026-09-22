“He's Going To Be A Special Player For Us”: Bowen Byram Made A Strong First Impression With Blackhawks

Blashill went on to say that he is a very talented defenseman who is just coming into his prime. He is now doing it on a team where he can be the number one guy who gets the big minutes at that position. In his previous NHL roles, Byram was behind stars like Cale Makar and Rasmus Dahlin, but now he gets to be the main number one on a team so desperate for that level of play from the back end.