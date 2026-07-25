"He's Got That Special It-Factor": Patrick Kane Believes In Connor Bedard's Potential

Chicago Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard received some heavy praise from Patrick Kane.
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Patrick Kane signing is how he looks playing alongside Connor Bedard. The two former number one overall picks in the NHL Draft have incredible skill that should play off each other well.
Both of them can score goals, and they are each playmakers of the highest level. Bedard is much closer to being at the height of his powers, but Kane is still an incredible offensive player as well.
Earlier in the week, Bedard was very complimentary of Kane during his media availability following his extension. Bedard made a pitch to get Kane to land with his former team, and it happened.
"I hope so," Bedard said about Kane before the signing happened. "I don't know what I can say to persuade his decision, but we'd all obviously be so excited to have a player like that, but also a guy like that. I can't imagine his first game back at the UC, the reaction he'd get, and how much juice that would bring not only to our team but our fans as well. That would be incredible to get to play with him and learn from him. Hopefully he decides to come back. You talk about the legacy aspect of it, but as a team, it would make us a way better team. He's still an amazing player. I don't know if this is the best pitch, but hopefully he comes back, and we can play together, for sure."
Kane heard these compliments made by Bedard during the process of making a decision, and he reacted to them during his reintroductory presser on Friday.
"It was cool to hear his comments and the excitement that he would have with me coming back," Kane said. "He seems like a great kid. I've talked with him a bunch before and skated with him before."
Kane admitted that he has already thought about what it would be like to play with Chicago's bright young star: "How could you not?"
Like Kane, Bedard was a first overall pick in an NHL draft. Kane also had the same number of points as Bedard did through the same number of games, suggesting that another major breakout is ahead for Chicago's young star.
"[Bedard] has all the potential in the world," Kane said. "He makes plays that other players can't. He's got that special it factor, so it would be fun to play with him."
Over the course of his career, Patrick Kane has played with some special talents. However, there is a chance that Bedard develops into the best center he's ever skated alongside in terms of pure skill.
"This will be my 20th year in the league, and I’ll probably see passes I’ve never seen before by playing with him," Kane said of Bedard. For a guy who's played with Jonathan Toews, Marian Hossa, Artemi Panarin, Lucas Raymond, and many more, that is some incredible praise for his new teammate.
It isn't only Bedard that Kane sees himself playing well with, either. He said that he has already tried to develop some chemistry with Frank Nazar when they've skated together over the years just in case. Well, he may now get that chance. Bedard is going to miss the first month of the season, so you never know what happens there.
All in all, the Blackhawks have some firepower now. Instead of having a bottom-five power play and a low-ranked offensive team at even strength, they should be able to score some goals now with their stars leading the way.
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