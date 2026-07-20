“Hopefully He Decides To Come Back”: Connor Bedard Wants Patrick Kane To Land In Chicago

Will Patrick Kane return to the Chicago Blackhawks? Connor Bedard certainly hopes so.
On Monday, part of his post-contract media availability, Connor Bedard spoke about the possibility of Patrick Kane returning to the Chicago Blackhawks.
According to multiple sources, including Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios, Kane is down to the Blackhawks and his hometown Buffalo Sabres. A decision is likely to be made over the next couple of weeks.
Connor Bedard perked up a little bit when he started to talk about Kane and the potential for him to come back to Chicago.
"I hope so," Bedard said. "I don't know what I can say to persuade his decision, but we'd all obviously be so excited to have a player like that, but also a guy like that. I can't imagine his first game back at the UC, the reaction he'd get, and how much juice that would bring not only to our team but our fans as well. That would be incredible to get to play with him and learn from him. Hopefully he decides to come back. You talk about the legacy aspect of it, but as a team, it would make us a way better team. He's still an amazing player. I don't know if this is the best pitch, but hopefully he comes back, and we can play together, for sure."
Patrick Kane is one of the greatest Blackhawks ever, and Connor Bedard is hoping to create a similar legacy. Like Kane, Bedard is a former first-overall pick, so there is pressure for him to do great things. Kane would be a big help.
Connor Bedard isn't the only individual player on the team that Kane's arrival would help, either. Any center he plays with, whether it be Bedard, Anton Frondell, or Frank Nazar, would instantly have more time and space with or without the puck if they were playing with Kane.
Also, the power play would dramatically improve as well. It was somewhat of a sore spot in 2025-26, while Kane had 19 power-play points as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. With a larger role on the man-advantage (and even strength), he'd help them score a lot more goals.
Bedard clearly understands what Kane means to the team, the fanbase, and the city. He is absolutely correct in saying that the United Center would be a fun place to watch a game if Kane came back. If they ever connected on a goal, which they would more than once, the roof would explode.
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