“I Want To Be Over Here”: Ivar Stenberg Sees Himself As A Day-One Player

2026 NHL Draft prospect Ivar Stenberg sees himself as a day-one NHL player.
There are some great options for the Chicago Blackhawks to think about when it comes to making the 4th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Some of it will depend on who is available to them following the selections of the Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, and Vancouver Canucks.
If Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg falls to them, you can almost guarantee that they will take him. He is a highly skilled forward who projects to make an impact in the NHL right away.
Most have Stenberg as the second most skilled player in the draft, but other factors at play could lead him to Chicago. The Maple Leafs are almost surely going to take Gavin McKenna first overall.
Behind them is the San Jose Sharks, who truly need the best defenseman in the draft more than the second-best forward in the draft. Then there is the Vancouver Canucks, who may be the wild card here. They very well could go with Caleb Malhotra, the top center in the draft. Not only do they need centers more than wingers organizationally, but Malhotra’s dad, Manny, was also just named to be their new head coach.
It is not a guarantee, or even a likely scenario necessarily, but the door is open for Stenberg to come to Chicago. He is a great player who wants to excel in the NHL.
"I want to be over here and play in the best league in the world. That's my goal." Stenberg said at the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo.
Being drafted and playing in the NHL right away doesn’t happen much, but he has the tools to make that attempt. The Blackhawks could have the center depth needed if Anton Frondell and Frank Nazar work out at those positions, which makes a winger like Stenberg the perfect draft pick for them.
There is substance to Stenberg wanting to play in the NHL right away. He has played against grown men in the SHL and at the IIHF World Championships. He was a noticeable player in each situation, which is why he is projected to be drafted so high. If he ended up with the Chicago Blackhawks, he would absolutely push for a full-time role.
Having the right level of confidence is half the battle when trying to become a regular NHL player, and Stenberg has it. To say he sees himself as a day one NHL caliber player speaks volumes.
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