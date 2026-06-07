“I Want To Be Over Here”: Ivar Stenberg Sees Himself As A Day-One Player

Behind them is the San Jose Sharks, who truly need the best defenseman in the draft more than the second-best forward in the draft. Then there is the Vancouver Canucks, who may be the wild card here. They very well could go with Caleb Malhotra, the top center in the draft. Not only do they need centers more than wingers organizationally, but Malhotra’s dad, Manny, was also just named to be their new head coach.