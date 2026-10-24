Ian Cole & His 1000 Career Games Can Help Blackhawks Continue To Grow

"I've been very fortunate to be on good teams," Cole said after his 1000th game. "There are many things that make them good, but consistency is number one. We were consistently doing the right things, completing plays, continuing to push the pace both as a team and individually. We need to find that. In the first 10 minutes, we'll look really good, and then it doesn't carry through the full 60. We need to find a level of consistency in our game to win hockey games. If we don't find that, it's going to be tough."