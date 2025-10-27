Injury Updates And Potential New Lines From Blackhawks Practice

The Chicago Blackhawks are coming off a regulation loss for the first time in a couple of weeks. It was a game in which Chicago dominated in the first period, but ended up losing due to a lousy second period. Once the Los Angeles Kings took the lead, they clamped down, played what Connor Bedard would call a boring style of hockey, and skated out of town with a win.

Tyler Bertuzzi did not dress for the game due to an injury, and Ilya Mikheyev was hurt during the third period and didn’t return. They were both described by Jeff Blashill as day-to-day.

Neither of them skated during practice on Monday. After the session was over, Blashill said that they are both still day-to-day and questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. He did mention that Bertuzzi is more doubtful than Mikheyev due to missing the last few practices, but nothing is certain.

The Blackhawks’ lines reflected missing both of them. In practice, they skated as follows:

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Teravainen-Nazar-Donato

Slaggert-Dickinson-Dach

Lafferty-Foligno

Vlasic-Rinzel

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Crevier

Knight

Söderblom

Ryan Greene was promoted to the top line with Connor Bedard and Andre Burakovsky. Sam Lafferty was on the fourth line with Nick Foligno. With the 11/7 scheme that the Blackhawks have been running, one of Connor Bedard or Frank Nazar would be getting the double shift with that line if it were used.

Jeff Blashill was asked about the usage of the 11/7 strategy with these injuries. He knows it can be stressful on the forwards, especially when one gets hurt mid-game and they go down to 10. He was also adamant that it works very well for their young defense. Blashill said that he is monitoring the situation going forward.

If he wanted to go to the traditional 12 forwards and seven defenseman, the Blackhawks would have to make a call-up if Tyler Bertuzzi and Ilya Mikheyev both were out. Of course, Lukas Reichel is a Vancouver Canucks forward now, so he is no longer in the mix.

When practicing on the power play, Blashill made a change to the units. Andre Burakovsky and Teuvo Teravainen switched spots. The top unit, which gets most of the time, now has a player who is very good with zone entries, which has contributed to their struggles with the man advantage.

Andre Burakovsky will get a chance with Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno, Frank Nazar, and Sam Rinzel. Teuvo Teravainen will be with Colton Dach, Ryan Greene, Ryan Donato, and Artyom Levshunov.

Teravainen, who is a gifted passer, could also provide a boost to the second unit. Both units need a boost, and this seems like one that can benefit everyone.

On Tuesday, ahead of this game vs Ottawa, we will find out more on the injuries, lines, defense pairs, and anything else notable about the matchup.

