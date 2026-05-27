Ivar Stenberg Falling To Blackhawks At 4th Overall Doesn't Seem Possible Anymore

It may no longer be possible for the Chicago Blackhawks to land Ivar Stenberg in the 2026 NHL Draft unless they trade up.
The Chicago Blackhawks are scheduled to make the 4th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. They fell two slots in the lottery as the Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks jumped up into first and second. The Vancouver Canucks will pick third.
When the lottery results were first revealed, there was a thought that Swedish sensation Ivar Stenberg could fall to the Blackhawks at four. With Gavin McKenna likely going to Toronto, some assumed that the Sharks may consider a defenseman because of their need for organizational prospects at the position.
That leaves the Vancouver Canucks, who may think about Caleb Malhotra, whose father, Manny, is in the organization as their AHL coach.
It always felt like a possible but unlikely outcome, but things are shifting again because of Stenberg's play at the IIHF World Championships. He is one of Team Sweden's leading drivers of offense through group play.
In seven games so far, Stenberg has four goals and four assists for eight points. If Team Sweden is going to win the tournament, and the tools are there for them to do so, Stenberg must continue on this trajectory.
Stenberg won the Gold Medal with Team Sweden at the World Junior Championships back in January, and now he's looking to add another team victory to his resume going into the draft.
This success, especially given it was a step up in opponent class, is making him appear more enticing at the top of the draft. If the San Jose Sharks really want to take a defenseman, they could move down a few slots and get one while a team comes up to get Stenberg.
The Blackhawks could be the team to move up to do it, but the Sharks may not want to make a trade like that with the Blackhawks because they could be Western Conference foes in the playoffs down the line.
If the Blackhawks somehow did end up with Stenberg, it would be a big boost for both him and Anton Frondell to play together in the NHL. They have played together at the World Juniors and World Championships now, which has allowed them to show off some notable chemistry in the offensive zone.
It is often said because it is true: a lot can happen before the draft begins. However, where things stand today, Kyle Davidson can't be banking on Stenberg being there when he comes up to select at four.
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