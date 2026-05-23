Jack Pridham Named Player Of Game In Memorial Cup Game

The Chicago Blackhawks have a good prospect in Jack Pridham. In game one of the Memorial Cup, he was the player of the game because of his dominant performance.
The Chicago Blackhawks’ lone prospect participating in the Memorial Cup, Jack Pridham of the Kitchener Rangers, had himself a wonderful first game of the tournament. Game 1 of this Round Robin was a 5-0 win for the Rangers over the Kelowna Rockets.
Pridham and the Rangers won the OHL Championship, which is what earned them this bid. Kelowna is in as the host country, and the Rangers took it to them as the deeper team.
With one goal and one assist, Pridham was named the player of the game. With this performance, they are off to a good start in their quest to take the Memorial Cup home.
There is still a lot of work to do and hockey to be played if the Rangers are going to make it to the final. As their best overage player, they will continue to rely a lot on Pridham.
Next up on the schedule for Kitchener is Monday night's game against the Everett Silvertips, who are the champions of the WHL. Every team has a chance to win the Memorial Cup in most years, but these two are coming in as the favorites.
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