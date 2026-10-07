Jeff Blashill Is Aware Of What Winning Means To Chicago & Preaches It To Current Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 7, 2026 7:57 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 7:57 PM
Jeff Blashill is aware of what winning means to Chicago and preaches that to his young Blackhawks team.
The Chicago Blackhawks have had a handful of losing seasons in a row. They declared a rebuild after the 2021-22 season ended and have been slowly but surely building back up ever since. Drafting and developing has been their key philosophy.
Now, the young players in whom they have invested high draft picks and resources are starting to impact the everyday lineup.
In Chicago, sports mean everything. It is one of the five biggest sports markets in North America. The folks who follow the teams adore them, especially if they bring success back home and represent the city well.
Last season, in his final NHL campaign, Jonathan Toews made his first-ever return to Chicago as a member of the Winnipeg Jets. The ovation and reception that he was given were unlike anything most will ever receive.
After that, head coach Jeff Blashill mentioned that the reason Jonathan Toews is so revered is the fact that he's won the Stanley Cup three times. It wasn't as much about any of the individual success; it was because he was a catalyst on a winning team.
The same can be said about Patrick Kane, who received a similar welcome when he returned as a member of the Detroit Red Wings a handful of seasons ago. Fast forward to their home opener on Tuesday night, and his welcome-home party was thunderous.
"Patrick deserves that," head coach Jeff Blashill said. "What he and his teammates were able to accomplish during his first stint in Chicago, and the love that the fans show him, is such a special and cool thing. It's a great thing for our guys to understand. Kane would have been well thought of because of the points, but the reason he is adored is that they won."
This isn't just for the Blackhawks, either. This goes for every pro team in Chicago. The fans adore winning, which is something that every pro athlete can feed off of.
"What winning does in this city is special," Blashill continued. "I was in a bar last night before the Journey concert, and the White Sox were on - it's such a great sports town. When you can win here, it's such a special town to be a part of. Obviously, that was an example with Kane."
Players who are great but have yet to succeed in terms of winning, like Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell, Frank Nazar, and many others on the team, are seeing firsthand what the reception can be like for them if everything goes well.
The centennial celebrations from the 2025-26 season, Patrick Kane's big night, or the returns of guys like Jonathan Toews and Niklas Hjalmarsson were great examples for them to feed off of.
"I've definitely talked [to the team] about it," Blashill said about previous Blackhawks legends getting incredible responses when they return. "We've had these unreal examples of how cool and special it is to be a part of a winning team here in Chicago and what we're all striving for. This group is going to. There is zero doubt in my mind."
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