Jonathan Toews And Patrick Kane Both Have Uncertain Futures

Former Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane have uncertain NHL futures.
The Chicago Blackhawks had a lot of great playoff moments with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. During most of their true prime, they were a lock for a postseason berth every year.
In 2025-26, Kane plays for the Detroit Red Wings, and Jonathan Toews is with the Winnipeg Jets. Neither of them disappointingly made the playoffs, and they have uncertain futures in the NHL.
Kane just wrapped up his third season in Detroit. He scored 16 goals and had 41 assists for 57 points in 67 games played. The Red Wings held a playoff spot for most of the season, including a double-digit points cushion, but fell off in March.
Since leaving the Blackhawks, Kane has been signing one-year deals, making him a free agent once again this summer. He wants to go back to the Detroit Red Wings, but nothing is certain following a bad ending as they had.
“I’d love to be part of the solution that helps us get over the hump," Kane said in his locker clean-out media session. "I think there is mutual interest.”
Although Patrick Kane doesn't bring much on the defensive side of the puck, he is still a high-level playmaker who can skate on a line with anybody. He has especially good chemistry with another former Blackhawk, Alex DeBrincat.
If Kane goes back to the Red Wings, they will take another run at making the playoffs together. If they decide to go in a different direction, however, Kane may be looking for a new hockey residency. There is still a lot more hockey left in him, so it's fair to wonder what's truly next for his career.
As for Toews, he came back to the NHL after two seasons off. Winnipeg was coming off a President's Trophy season, so their missing the playoffs is pretty shocking.
After missing all of that time, Toews played in all 82 games, which is an incredible feat for someone in his shoes. He had 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in those 82 games.
It wasn't the offensive production he was looking for, but he was a solid two-way depth piece. Toews finished second in the NHL (by one percent) with a faceoff winning percentage of 62.1. He clearly still brings winning attributes to a team.
Now, will Toews retire after proving he can make a comeback, or does he want more? He has an even more uncertain NHL future than Kane.
"If I decide to play next year, I’d love to be a part of this group," Toews said in his exit presser. It sounds like it's Winnipeg or nothing, if he even decides to play.
Once these two former superstars retire, they will go to the Hall of Fame, have their numbers retired, and see statues of themselves at the United Center. For now, however, they have decisions to make as to their current hockey future in other markets.
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