Jonathan Toews Speaks Highly Of Young Blackhawks Team

The Chicago Blackhawks welcomed the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night. That means a return for Jonathan Toews for the first time as a road player. It was a special night in town, as the organization and fans honored him with a video tribute and a long ovation.
Toews is one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. He knows what it takes to win at the highest level, having been part of a core that won multiple championships.
“Winning matters so much,” head coach Jeff Blashill said when talking about the former Chicago superstar. “Jonathan Toews has great statistics, but you know why he’s revered? Because he was the captain of three Cup teams.”
So what does a guy who’s had that much success with winning think of the modern-day Blackhawks team that just beat his Jets 2-0? His opinion will carry weight due to the experience he has in the biggest moments that hockey has to offer.
“They played really well defensively. You know, I think they're obviously growing as a team, and they got some young talent. They play with a lot of speed, and I think you're seeing some more poise in their game, the way they play defensively and the way they kill penalties, too. So, gotta give them credit, they played well tonight.”
The Blackhawks have a long way to go, but the game they played in front of the former captain was a strong one. They relied on Spencer Knight for 32 saves in his shutout effort, but as Toews mentioned, they were strong defensively to make some of those chances against Knight a bit lighter.
Toews also mentioned how the franchise is already on its way back up after a handful of years being a guaranteed lottery team. The second half of the season could still go either way, but Toews recognizes that the team is on the rise.
There will be two additional meetings (one in each city) between the Blackhawks and Jets, both scheduled for March, allowing Toews to further evaluate his former team. For now, he had nothing but nice things to say about the way that they played as a young group.
