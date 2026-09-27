Kantserov Scores A Beautiful Backhander In Blackhawks 3-2 Win Over Blues

The Chicago Blackhawks are set for the regular season after completing four preseason games.
The Chicago Blackhawks put a mostly NHL lineup out to play the St. Louis Blues in the final preseason game. At the United Center, the Blackhawks defeated the Blues 3-2.
Chicago took a 3-0 lead in the game thanks to goals scored by Anton Frondell, Ian Cole, and Roman Kantserov. The Blues later added two goals of their own but were unable to tie it.
Frondell's goal was proof that they can rely on him to score goals from dangerous areas because of his shot. The puck popped to him in the middle of the ice, and he blasted it home.
The Cole goal came after the Blackhawks killed a 5-on-3. He came out of the box at the perfect time to be fed for a breakaway, and he did not miss. Cole is not relied on for offense anywhere he goes in the NHL, but anything he can bring will be welcomed.
To go up 3-0, Kantserov's goal was a sight to see. He caught the puck on the backhand and lifted it neatly to the top shelf for his first NHL preseason goal. Seeing Kantserov score goals like that is important for the Blackhawks' long-term quest to become a winning team.
Although the Blackhawks allowed the Blues to get back into it with a late-game goal to put themselves back within one, they put together a solid effort in their final tune-up before the games begin for real. 2 of their 3 goals also came from young players that they are relying on to develop into stars.
Chicago was outshot 31-22 by St. Louis. Spencer Knight made 29 saves on 31 shots. He appears to be ready to continue his role as the team's number one guy.
There were plenty of penalty minutes in the game as the Blues ended with 27 to the Hawks' 17. Even in the preseason, these two teams have no love lost. When St. Louis returns to the United Center for Chicago's home opener, it will be interesting to see how physical a game it is.
All in all, it was a solid camp and preseason for the Blackhawks. There were good moments in games, and battles ensued within the group competing for lineup spots. Before Tuesday, the Blackhawks will make decisions on what came of it all.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks are done with all four preseason games now. Next up is their regular-season opener. This will come on the opening night of the entire season, as the Blackhawks are the nightcap. They will start on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights next Tuesday night.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.