Keaton Verhoeff Makes Sense For Blackhawks At 4th Overall

If the Blackhawks want to go for a high-end offensive defenseman at 4th overall, Keaton Verhoeff could be their guy.
There are a lot of ways that the 2026 NHL Draft could go, especially at the top. Everything you think you know about the upcoming draft can change with one trade or “off the board” selection. The Chicago Blackhawks have the 4th overall pick as we stand.
If the first three picks are the top three forwards, Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, and Caleb Malhotra, then the Blackhawks are likely going to select a defenseman. There are lots of options, all of whom play a different style, including Chase Reid, Keaton Verhoeff, Alberts Smits, and Carson Carels.
For the Blackhawks sake, an argument can be made that Keaton Verhoeff is the proper selection. The Blackhawks have a crop of young defenders who are good players, but nobody has emerged as that top power-play offensive driver that they need on the back end.
Verhoeff has the tools to be that guy. For a while, he was the consensus number two pick behind Gavin McKenna, but things have changed. Each of them saw their stock drop just a bit due to playing NCAA (much more difficult) after dominating in the CHL.
On Friday, Verhoeff spoke alongside McKenna at the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine, and he was an impressive responder. He understands his game, wants to get better, and seems honored to even be in this situation.
Although Verhoeff isn't a lock to be the number two pick like he seemed to be early in the season, he is okay with it. He understands that there are some incredible players available and every team has different needs. He's also incredibly confident in his abilities.
"They're all so talented," Verhoeff said of his fellow draftees. "The biggest thing I bring every night is my compete level. You won't always have your best game, but bringing that compete level and character to the rink every day."
If the talent doesn't match the compete level, the talent won't transform into success in the NHL, and Verhoeff is well aware of that.
"Playing against those bigger and faster guys has been really important for me," Verhoeff said. "It's helped to round out my game a ton."
At the University of North Dakota, Verhoeff had 6 goals and 14 assists as a freshman for a total of 20 points in 36 games played. There was an adjustment period for him in college, but as he said, it was good for his long-term development.
If the Blackhawks are not the team that selects him 4th overall, he will be off the board before the top-ten, likely top-seven, is complete.
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