Chicago Blackhawks
617 Members•3,406 Posts
Nov 23, 2026 11:02 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 11:02 PM
Kevin Korchinski will not be happy with the way he played for the Chicago Blackhawks against the Vancouver Canucks.
The Chicago Blackhawks earned a nice road win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night with a final score of 6-3. The Hawks jumped on the Canucks early, took a 4-0 lead, and coasted to the end.
Ahead of the game, however, a bit of off-ice news came across the wire as Wyatt Kaiser took a three-game suspension from the NHL's Department of Player Safety. With Bowen Byram already on the shelf, that forced Jeff Blashill to play Kevin Korchinski.
In most of Korchinski's showings so far this year, whether it be in camp, during the preseason, or his limited regular-season action, he's shown well. For whatever reason, the coaching staff has no interest in letting him get many games. This suspension is forcing their hand a little bit.
The unfortunate part for him is that his game against the Canucks was a disaster. He did not grab the bull by the horns during his forced opportunity. In just 5:36 of ice time, he was a factor (negative) on two Canucks goals, and he got himself into some penalty trouble.
Related stories
"Things didn’t go his way," Blashill said. "The first one hits him and goes in; that sucks. That’s a tough break for him, to be honest with you. Takes a penalty early. Just a tough way to gain momentum. You talk about momentum in games for teams; it’s the same for a player. Then he gets shorted a little bit of ice time as it goes along. He’s just got to stay with it."
It sounds like the head coach is rooting for him, but there haven't been many opportunities given to Korchinski so far this season. This game isn't going to do him any favors.
Unless Byram is magically ready for Wednesday night's game against the Seattle Kraken, Korchinski is going to get another chance. It would help out every other defender if he were able to eat into some of that ice time, but it may depend on how he performs.
When things are going well for Korchinski, he is skating. He is an incredible skater, and he has the puck skills to work with that high-end skating. For him, development is needed in decision-making, in addition to handling himself defensively when it is not an offensive situation.
As we've seen with Sam Rinzel lately, things can flip in an instant with a young, talented defenseman. It could take years, but there is always a chance that a young player turns it around. The Hawks aren't going to know for sure with Korchinski unless they play him, but it's hard to avoid wondering if his future will come with another organization, based on how things are trending with the one that drafted him.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy