Kevin Korchinski Has Been Excellent In Recent NHL Stint With Blackhawks

Kevin Korchinski is playing much better during his current stint in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Chicago Blackhawks selected Kevin Korchinski with the 7th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He was their first pick of three in the first round, as Frank Nazar and Sam Rinzel were selected later on the same night. All three are on Chicago’s roster and playing every game.
Matt Grzelcyk and Artyom Levshunov have been ruled out for the season, so Korchinski was called up and will continue playing a lot as long as he stays healthy. In this recent stint in the NHL, he has been wonderful.
On Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken, Korchinski had one of his best games as a pro. The Blackhawks won 4-2, and he was one of many players who played a key role in the victory.
For one, Korchinski had one point, a primary assist on Sacha Boisvert’s first career NHL goal. On the play, Korchinski joined the rush from the back end and sent it to the slot, where Boisvert found it and released it. It was an important play, as the goal stood up as the game-winner.
In addition to the assist, Korchinski was an impactful player in all three zones. He closed gaps, used his incredible skating to make plays on offense and defense, and looked every bit like the high-end puck mover that he was drafted to become.
Whether it was creating scoring chances, or anything positive in the offensive zone, or making it difficult for the opposition to get any momentum in their attack, Korchinski had an especially good performance against the Kraken. The advanced analytics show he was right there with Alex Vlasic and Sam Rinzel (Chicago's top pair in the game) in terms of overall impact.
"He's not over-complicating it," head coach Jeff Blashill said of Korchinski. "He's using his feet to beat pressure, but then he's moving the puck to the open people. When he does that and defends with his feet, he's been a really good player."
Korchinski's name wasn't completely removed from trade talks ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. They obviously never received a package worth parting with him for, and they may be thankful for that in the coming years.
Whenever a defenseman is still considered young, and Korchinski is 21 years old, or they've played less than 200 games in the NHL, Korchinski has 100 exactly, you can't make long-term judgments. It is the most difficult position to be elite at in the game, and it takes time for most of these prospects to take a step at the NHL level.
Not every high draft pick can be amazing right away like Rasmus Dahlin or Matthew Schaefer. Even Cale Makar, Zach Werenski, and Quinn Hughes needed development one way or another.
Korchinski may end up failing to be an impactful player regularly, but that should not be assumed just because things were difficult over the last few seasons. He has five more NHL games before 2025-26 is over to show why they may want to hang onto him.
If he plays as well as he has so far since this latest call-up, management will have some difficult decisions to make this summer with him being a pending RFA.
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