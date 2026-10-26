Kevin Korchinski's On-Ice Performance Should Give Him A Chance To Play In Blackhawks' Next Game

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 26, 2026 5:12 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 5:12 PM
Kevin Korchinski has shown that he deserves to play in the next game for the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Chicago Blackhawks brought 8 defensemen to their NHL roster out of training camp. Two of them, Ethan Del Mastro and Kevin Korchinski, have mostly been rotational players if they are needed due to injury or performance.
Bowen Byram has missed the last handful of games with an upper-body injury. For the first few, the head coach tapped Ethan Del Mastro to come into the lineup. However, Kevin Korchinski was used on Sunday against the Florida Panthers.
Kevin Korchinski, like most of his small sample size in the 2026-26 training camp, preseason, and regular season, played very well against the Panthers. In a lot of ways, he was the best defenseman on the team for 60 minutes.
This is the type of performance that makes you question the point of him sitting out at all. He seems to be one of the six best defensemen in the organization at this time, but he's not treated like it. Even after this game, it doesn't sound like head coach Jeff Blashill was as impressed as one would have thought. Blashill had his compliments for Korchinski, but there was plenty of "coach speak" with critiques as well.
"I thought he did a lot of good things," Blashill said of Korchinski. "He's going to want the change back, but I thought there were moments where he did good stuff. He's got a habit of drifting back when he's got the puck in the neutral zone. We want him to plant his feet and go North. He played solid. His pair with Rinzel - both of them did a lot of good things. It's unfortunate he had the tough change."
It is hard to tell, based on Blashill's postgame quotes, whether or not Korchinski will get to follow up this game with another. Sure, he had the tough change, but that doesn't change the fact that he was the team's best defender over the course of the 60 minutes. That may be true even if you include the forwards.
There is no easy way to approach Korchinski's situation, and he knows that. It has been a very up-and-down start to his NHL career, but he certainly has the tools to become an everyday contributor. He is aware that one good game doesn't mean he'll even get to dress in the next. Whether that's fair or not, he has accepted it and will continue to work until he is an everyday player.
"Every day you have to earn it," Korchinski said about getting to play again after a good showing. "It starts with showing up the next day and proving myself again. The past doesn't matter. You want to be good in the present and help the team win. You have to be good every day. It's a hard league. That's the approach you want to have to be a difference maker and have a long career."
Korchinski has the right attitude. Everything he said is spot on. However, if he doesn't play against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, the Blackhawks are announcing to the world that his being in the lineup has nothing to do with his prior performance. Would he like the one bad line change back? Sure. But other defensemen have had way worse plays that didn't result in being scratched.
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