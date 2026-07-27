Kirill Marchenko Is A Forward Worth Still Considering For Kyle Davidson, Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks could still be in the market for making the team better. If that is the case, Kirill Marchenko makes a lot of sense for them.
The Chicago Blackhawks have spent a lot of money this off-season. They traded for and signed Bowen Byram, added a couple of depth free agents in Ian Cole and Cole Smith, extended Connor Bedard, and signed Patrick Kane.
Now, they can stay above the cap floor and don't have any bad money locked in their books for an extended period. In the future, as other young players are looking for big extensions, the Blackhawks should have no issue.
They still have room to make moves to become a better team right now, and hope that it helps them continue building a winner for the future. After signing Kane, they likely aren't the front-runner for a big move between now and training camp, but if the right deal came along, they might consider it.
Of the realistic players who may still be moved before summer is over, Kirill Marchenko of the Columbus Blue Jackets is at the top of the list. There have been reports of him wanting out, while conflicting rumors out of Columbus say that those are false. Either way, there is smoke surrounding his future.
The favorite to land Marchenko, if he's moved, seems to be the Montreal Canadiens. However, there are other teams with a seat at the table. There is no reason to believe that the Blackhawks aren't one of them. They have cap space and assets necessary to make a big move like that.
The Blackhawks have a lot of forwards who do the same thing: provide middle-six-level offense. Outside of Connor Bedard, there is nobody who is a lock to provide north of 70 points. Others, Patrick Kane, Frank Nazar, or Anton Frondell, may be able to, but it isn't a guarantee at this stage of their careers (for different reasons).
If Marchenko plays 80+ games, he should have north of 70 points with ease, including the 30-goal plateau. Over the last three seasons, he has 58 goals and 83 assists for 141 points in 155 games played. That type of goal-scoring winger who also makes plays would be great for one of Chicago's top centers.
With the surplus of NHL-ready forwards that the Blackhawks have, a few of them may have to go the other way to make room. Guys like Oliver Moore, Ryan Greene, Sacha Boisvert, and Marek Vanacker, among others, could all go in a deal like this.
At 26 years old, Marchenko is just getting started. If he gets traded, it is because he doesn't want to stay with the Blue Jackets.
He is going to earn a lot of money, so the Blackhawks would have to decide if he's worth the payment via trade and in dollars when that time comes. Right now, it's easy to see him producing at a high rate with a center like Connor Bedard feeding him the puck.
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