Kyle Davidson Addresses Current State Of Blackhawks, Jeff Blashill, Bowen Byram, & More

"We are not defending well enough," Davidson said. "We give up odd-man rushes, specifically 2-on-1s and breakaways, at a rate that is one of the highest in the league. The high-danger chances we give up are at too high a rate in our defensive zone, which leads to goals against, which we have to do a much better job of cutting down on. This not only hurts us in the defensive zone, but it also hurts us in the offensive zone. If we are chasing the game defensively, that takes up the energy it takes to get up the ice and go on offense."