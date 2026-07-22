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Kyle Davidson Chimes In On Patrick Kane's Potential Return To Blackhawks

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Vinnie Parise
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On Tuesday night, Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson chimed in on the potential for Patrick Kane to return.

The Chicago Blackhawks community is waiting on the decision made by Patrick Kane. The report is that he is deciding between the Blackhawks, where he became one of the greatest players of all time, and the Buffalo Sabres, his hometown team. 

On Tuesday, Chicago General Manager Kyle Davidson went on the show OverDrive, presented by TSN 1050 Radio, and added some fuel to the rumors by chiming in on the situation. 

"Patrick is someone that our organization, myself, have had a relationship for a long time," Davidson said. "I don't necessarily think it's right for me to comment on the process he's going to be running this offseason. A guy like Kaner has done pretty much everything there is to do in our game. He's inspired every young player playing hockey today with what he's accomplished, and he's earned the right to take his time and make a decision. We see him very often. He trains at our practice facility in the offseason. We'll await his decision, but he knows our door is always open. He's a Blackhawk at heart for life, even if he's not wearing our jersey. We've got a great deal of reverence, respect, and love for Patrick Kane, so we'll leave him to that decision, and we'll see where he ends up when that day comes."

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It is all but confirmed now that Kane is actually considering a return to the Chicago Blackhawks. At 37, he isn't coming back to win any scoring titles or Hart Trophies, but he can be an above-average offensive contributor on a young team. 

The leadership that Kane could provide, in addition to his overall skill set, would be perfect in a mentorship role. As Davidson said, he has done everything that a player can in the NHL, and now he can cement his legacy by returning to the team that he started it all with, if he so chooses. 

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