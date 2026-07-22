Kyle Davidson Chimes In On Patrick Kane's Potential Return To Blackhawks

"Patrick is someone that our organization, myself, have had a relationship for a long time," Davidson said. "I don't necessarily think it's right for me to comment on the process he's going to be running this offseason. A guy like Kaner has done pretty much everything there is to do in our game. He's inspired every young player playing hockey today with what he's accomplished, and he's earned the right to take his time and make a decision. We see him very often. He trains at our practice facility in the offseason. We'll await his decision, but he knows our door is always open. He's a Blackhawk at heart for life, even if he's not wearing our jersey. We've got a great deal of reverence, respect, and love for Patrick Kane, so we'll leave him to that decision, and we'll see where he ends up when that day comes."