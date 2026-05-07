Kyle Davidson Has A Completely Open Mind When It Comes To 4th Overall Pick

Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has an open mind when it comes to the 4th overall pick.
The Chicago Blackhawks fell to fourth overall in the 2026 NHL Draft as a result of Tuesday night's weighted lottery.
Chicago went into the event with the second-best odds, but wins by the Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks pushed them down.
Now, instead of knowing for sure who they are going to take months in advance, a different approach will take place. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson confirmed after the lottery that he will have a completely open mind when it comes to what to do with the pick.
"We're gonna get a great player," Kyle Davidson said when asked about his initial reaction to the result. "If you asked me a couple of days ago how many players could be in contention for this, I probably could have put five or six guys in the mix. We're gonna get a player that we absolutely love, that we see as a very important piece moving forward."
Kyle Davidson was adamant that everything is on the table when it comes to making this pick. There is uncertainty with how the board is going to shake out, but trading the pick is always an option as well.
"I would be open to talking to anyone about anything," Davidson said on trading it. "Up? Down? Out? Who knows, right? You have to be open to anything and consider it. It's pretty rare that these kinds of picks are traded. We'll see what's out there."
Although there is going to be a great prospect on the board when the fourth overall pick is made, if the right move is there to be made involving the selection, Davidson sounds ready to consider it. He is correct about these top-five picks rarely being moved, but anything is possible in any given year.
The Blackhawks came in 31st place, so they can't say they don't need help at any given position. Davidson admitted that every position is on the table when it comes to the fourth overall pick.
"We're best player available," Davidson said when asked if he'd select any type of skater. "We're just gonna take the best player and figure out the reserve list after that. It's all about accumulating talent. I'm excited to get in a room with our amateur scouts next week and figure out who they like."
Kyle Davidson has selected first, second, and third in his four drafts as the full-time General Manager of the Blackhawks. As he said, he'll "complete the set" by making the fourth overall pick this year. Each time, he's taken the player that he believes is the best.
So far, he has led them to have one of the two best farm systems in the league, and it's only going to get better following this draft. Considering all options with the pick is a great start.
The Blackhawks have a lot of great young forwards like Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell, Frank Nazar, and Oliver Moore, amongst others. A wise pick here could add to that skilled group.
There are also six or seven defensemen who could play big minutes for the team on any given night. However, none of them has emerged as the true favorite to be the team's number one. Maybe that guy isn't there yet. That could be where this draft comes in.
Whether it's trading it or selecting a skater that will help the team in the long-term, Davidson and his staff are going to do their due diligence based on his comments.
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