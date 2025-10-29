Kyle Davidson’s Summer Turned Out To Be Great After All

The Chicago Blackhawks were not a noisy team during the NHL offseason. They didn’t make any huge trades or free agency signings. The moves they made were considered to be small. Extensions for guys currently on the team were the biggest headlines.

It is those small moves and contract extensions, however, that are paying off the most for GM Kyle Davidson through the first few weeks of the season. At 5-3-2, they can credit a lot of their good play to those decisions.

The first one was the hiring of Jeff Blashill. He was not a name on anyone’s radar at the beginning of the search, but he is proving his worth in his second go-around as head coach.

Blashill demands a lot from his players, but he does it in a way that is easy to respect. There is a clear message, and the players have responded to it so far this year. Every strategic move is made with the team's betterment in mind, and everybody seems to understand that.

The notable trade that Davidson made was acquiring Andre Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken. Up to this point, Burakovsky has been a great addition to the Blackhawks' top six. It took him a minute to get going, but he is now contributing to wins.

Connor Bedard needed some help on the wing. Is Burakovsky the long-term high-end answer to that issue? No. However, he is an upgrade over what they've had for Bedard in recent years.

On Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators, Burakovsky played his first game on Chicago's top power play unit. It paid off quickly as he made a beautiful cross-ice feed to Connor Bedard, who scored his first of three goals. Burakovsky is now up to six points in ten games.

Kyle Davidson also handed out some extensions to guys already in the organization. For one, they retained Ryan Donato, who appeared to be someone who could test free agency. Instead, they agreed on a four-year deal with an average annual value of $4 million.

For Donato's level of production lately, that contract is a bargain. His goal on Tuesday tied him with Bedard for the team lead (6), and he has 8 points in 10 games. Donato's leadership is also an asset to the young locker room, which is needed at this stage of their development.

Davidson also handed out long, lucrative contracts to both Frank Nazar and Spencer Knight this offseason, which will kick in for the 2026-27 campaign.

Each of them has played incredibly well to start the season. Kyle Davidson took a risk with these, and the early returns make them look like incredibly team-friendly deals in the long term.

For Knight, he carries the load in goal. He has a record of 4-2-1 with a 2.11 goals against average and a .930 save percentage. Without this level of goaltending, the Blackhawks would not be where they are. It should also be noted that Arvid Soderblom, who received a short two-year extension, has also been great in helping the goalkeeping department.

Frank Nazar is right there with Connor Bedard in terms of his impact up front. He has 5 goals, 6 assists, and 11 points in 10 games played. He is an impact player at even strength, on the power play, and on the penalty kill. No matter what, Frank Nazar is an all-situations player.

Nazar's fifth goal was an empty net goal short-handed on Tuesday night, which sealed the victory over the Senators. His point-per-game pace gives Chicago a legit two-headed monster down the middle, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

It was a "quiet" summer for Davidson, which sparked criticism, and none of it matters because all of Davidson's decisions are working out in the early stages of the season. The emphasis on drafting and developing is starting to pay off.

Instead of overpaying for free agents that may or may not play well, they had faith in their development plan. When the time is right to make a splash, Davidson deserves the benefit of the doubt that he will make the move. Now that the team is starting to show signs of relevance again, it may be coming sooner than later.

Next up for Kyle Davidson to follow up on his quiet but strong summer is to extend Connor Bedard. It may get done in the middle of the season ahead of his RFA status on July 1st, but nobody seems to be in a rush. Beyond that, seeing his team continue to grow and climb the standings is the next goal.

