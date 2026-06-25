Kyle Davidson Talks Bowen Byram Trade, Connor Bedard's Contract, Ilya Mikheyev Update, & More

"I think we look at a young defenseman who's not only accomplished, but one that is not done getting better or growing his own game and own profile," Davidson said. "We feel that over the next couple of weeks, we can find [a contract] where we can make sure he's here for a long time. He's already one of the top 5-on-5 play drivers in the league before he even gets on the first power play unit. We're going to provide the opportunity to become one of the top defenseman around the league."