Leo Carlsson's Offer Sheet Must Make Blackhawks More Urgent With Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks must get a deal done with Connor Bedard as soon as possible.
The National Hockey League was shaken to its core on Friday when the news dropped that Leo Carlsson signed an offer sheet with the Philadelphia Flyers.
It's a deal that would give Carlsson a five-year contract with an average annual value of $18 million. That makes him the highest-paid player in the league.
The Ducks have seven days to match this offer. If they don't match it, the Flyers will get Carlsson and hand over 4 first-round picks in return.
Anaheim is in trouble. They knew they were going to have to pay Carlsson a pretty penny, but they never thought he would have to be an $18 million-a-year player this early. It's a hard pill to swallow.
Every other team with eligible players, including the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard, must be very worried. Bedard is eligible for a contract as an RFA who received a qualifying offer. If a team were to extend him an offer sheet, it would likely be in the same range of money as Carlsson.
Through 201 career games, Calrsson has 61 goals and 80 assists for 141 points. Bedard has 75 goals and 128 assists for 203 points in 219 games played.
Not only has Bedard been more productive, but he is also on a significantly worse team with a much less ideal situation in terms of linemates. The perception is that Carlsson is a better player, likely because he made the playoffs, but that is not correct. Bedard is the better player.
These two were always going to draw comparisons as the top two picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, but it would be taken to another level if Bedard were to receive an offer sheet.
This is something that the Blackhawks must get ahead of. Despite the report of his current shoulder injury that he sustained at a summer skate in Vancouver, they have to get him signed as soon as possible.
If another team tenders him an offer sheet, and it's a value between 17 and 20 million per year, that will throw a wrench in Chicago's long-term plan. It is hard to win when one player makes that high a cap percent.
Offer sheets have been allowed for a long time, but it isn't until recently that they have been seen as useful tools to acquire players. Free agency isn't prominent; teams want a lot in return when it comes to trades, and this is a way for teams to take risks on star players.
Carlsson's offer sheet isn't the only active one right now, either. The New Jersey Devils tendered one to Utah Mammoth forward Barrett Hayton one day prior. If the Blackhawks don't want to be on the wrong end of this new trend, they will get Bedard taken care of sooner rather than later.
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