Lines, Defense Pairs, & Teuvo Teravainen Update From Blackhawks practice

The Chicago Blackhawks held practice on Saturday morning, despite it being a blizzard outside. Teuvo Teravainen was missing from the session, and the lines were as follows:

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Moore-Nazar-Bertuzzi

Donato-Dickinson-Mikheyev

Slaggert-Dach-Lafferty

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

After practice, head coach Jeff Blashill said that Teravainen was questionable for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. Teravainen, who scored in Friday’s loss to the Nashville Predators, has six goals and ten assists for 16 points in 24 games played.

If Teravainen is absent, one of Landon Slaggert or Sam Lafferty will draw into the 11/7 lineup in his place. Spencer Knight, who had the game off on Friday, will suit up against the Ducks on Sunday.

This practice was about creating good habits and getting back to basics in certain situations. Chicago is on a five-game losing streak, so this is all an effort to break out of it.

Anaheim is a year ahead of the Blackhawks in their rebuild. They have multiple stars having breakout years to the level that Bedard is. This is playing a huge role in them being 15-8-1 for 31 points, which leads the Pacific Division.

To avoid extending the losing streak to six games, Chicago needs this practice to lead to a big win. Not having Teravainen is a fork in the road, but not one that they can’t find their way around.

