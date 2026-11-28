Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 28, 2026 6:04 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 6:04 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks have Luke Glendening via a waiver pickup, and he's been great down the middle.
The Chicago Blackhawks have a lot of injured players right now. Chicago is also one of the youngest teams in the NFL, regardless of their overall injury situation. The veterans that they do have are not carrying the weight that they should be, and that has had a negative effect.
Last week, however, the Blackhawks made a move that has helped them. They claimed Luke Glendening off waivers from the New York Rangers. He is a 37-year-old center who has hardly played this season because he wasn’t able to crack New York’s lineup.
At this stage of his career, Glendening provides little to no offense. What he does do is play the center ice position the right way. Any given night, with Connor Bedard injured, the Blackhawks have guys like Anton Frondell, Frank Nazar, Roman Kantserov, Oliver Moore, and Ryan Greene playing center. Of that group, only Greene has celebrated his 23rd birthday, and it came in October. Everyone else is even younger.
Glendening was never a star two-way center, but he was once good enough to get Selke votes - which he has done 3 times in his career. He has never had more than 12 goals or 23 points in a single season, but he wins faceoffs at a high rate, knows how to defend, and can be difficult to play against.
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Having a guy like Glendening to show the young skilled guys how to play the position the right way is a wise choice by the Blackhawks. Having him around to take a big draw or set an example of a winning player will help the long-term development of the other young centers.
"He takes pressure off guys in terms of face-offs," head coach Jeff Blashill said. "I think our guys will become better face-off guys just by having a model like Luke around. He's been a great faceoff guy his whole career. He also embodies sacrifice and commitment to winning. If you watch the blocked shot he had the other day, he wasn't concerned about his face. He was concerned about winning the hockey game. I think that kind of embodiment is good for our group. He's a guy I trust to go out and check, be in certain areas, and in certain situations - I know he's a guy that can get the job done. He's a good model in a lot of ways for young players."
Every other center named has tremendous skill and could be more offensively productive over a career than Glendening, but the little things he teaches will help them win just as much as goals or assists do.
It has only been a couple of games for Glendening in a Blackhawks uniform, but he has helped them win both. He dominated the faceoff dot in Friday's win over the Rangers, winning 16 and losing 8 (63%). With the game hanging in the balance late, trying to protect a 1-goal lead, he showed them how it's done.
"Unbelievable," Oliver Moore said of his new elder teammate. "The minutes he eats out there, it's awesome. I think his all-time face-off percentage is up there [amongst the greats]. He's just a warrior; he wins face-offs, blocks shots, and he sets guys up shift after shift. He's doing well."
In this short amount of time, it's clear that Luke Glendening has made a positive impact on this group. His style makes him a great model to follow if you're a newer NHL player trying to become a core piece on the Blackhawks long-term.
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