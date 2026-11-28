"He takes pressure off guys in terms of face-offs," head coach Jeff Blashill said. "I think our guys will become better face-off guys just by having a model like Luke around. He's been a great faceoff guy his whole career. He also embodies sacrifice and commitment to winning. If you watch the blocked shot he had the other day, he wasn't concerned about his face. He was concerned about winning the hockey game. I think that kind of embodiment is good for our group. He's a guy I trust to go out and check, be in certain areas, and in certain situations - I know he's a guy that can get the job done. He's a good model in a lot of ways for young players."