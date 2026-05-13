Mason West's Roller Coaster Season If Officially Over

The Chicago Blackhawks took a chance on Mason West in the 2026 NHL Draft. His first post-draft season is officially complete.
The Chicago Blackhawks took somewhat of a risk when they traded back into the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft to make their third selection. With the 29th overall pick, Chicago took two-sport star Mason West.
West was a unique selection because he was deeply passionate about finishing his high school football season at Edina High School (Minnesota). He felt it was important to stick with his teammates through it all in an attempt at one state title.
With West on the team, Edina had already won a hockey state championship one year prior. He felt in his heart that they could compete for the same thing in football, and he was right. West and the Edina Football team won state in November, completing one of his many goals. As the star quarterback, he led the way.
Although there was the risk of injury or even changing his mind to attempt a pro football career instead, something he promised wouldn't be the case, this was a good move for West. He showed that when he's committed to something, he means it deeply. That is an incredible intangible for a hockey player to have.
When football ended, he joined the Fargo Force of the USHL to resume his hockey playing. During the regular season, he had 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in 38 games played.
On Tuesday night, the Force were eliminated from the playoffs. They lost a winner-take-all game five to the Sioux Falls Stampede. West had 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points in 9 postseason games.
This ends a wild year for West, who won a football championship, played in the USHL, and lost in the Western Conference Final of the USHL playoff tournament. He did everything he wanted to do, and now he is onto the summer, where he will prepare for the next chapter.
West will play next season (hockey) for Michigan State. His football career is effectively over. He is very good at two sports, but pursuing the NHL is the route he wants to take.
With the Spartans, he will have some elite teammates like Chase Reid, Nikita Klepov, Jack Hextall, Ryker Lee, Cayden Lindstrom, and Cullen Potter. Having players around him who can help him develop his game further will better prepare him for the pro career that could follow.
A very good opportunity is on the horizon for Mason West to take advantage of. With a big summer, he could be a driving force on a Michigan State team that will compete for the NCAA tournament all season long.
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