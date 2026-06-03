Matthew Tkachuk Has High Praise For Blackhawks Forward Oliver Moore

Oliver Moore of the Chicago Blackhawks caught the eye of Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk at the World Championships.
NHL players get praise from all sorts of sources, but none means more to them than that of their peers. That is especially true when it comes from peers who have been incredibly successful in their own careers.
That is what Chicago Blackhawks forward Oliver Moore received from Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk.
On the latest episode of his podcast "Wing Man", which he hosts with his brother and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, Matthew gave Moore his flowers after playing with him at the IIHF World Championships.
The two represented Team USA together in Switzerland. They lost to Canada in the Quarterfinals, but the young squad took major strides as the tournament went along.
Tkachuk, when praising Moore, said that he is going to be a great player in the NHL for a long time. Tkachuk credited Moore's skills, but also his speed, which is so obviously his best asset.
Moore was a first-round pick, 19th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. Since then, he has gone to the University of Minnesota, played some games in the AHL, and begun his NHL career.
In 60 total NHL games played, Moore has 5 goals and 14 assists for 19 points. He has shown the ability to impact games at even strength, on the power play, and on the penalty kill. Again, his speed is a factor in every facet of the game.
It still remains to be seen what kind of point totals Moore will max out at, but he is an everyday NHL forward no matter what. The Blackhawks would love if he became a star producer, but they know they have a speedy solid middle-six forward at minimum.
Matthew Tkachuk has been a wildly impressive player since becoming the sixth overall pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft.
In his 673-game NHL career, he has 253 goals, 417 assists, and 670 points. All of this comes while being one of the game's best "pests". His resume also includes two Stanley Cups and an Olympic Gold Medal.
Tkachuk knows what it takes to be triumphant as an individual and as a team at the highest level. Him seeing great things in Oliver Moore is a sign of good things to come for the young Blackhawks forward.
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