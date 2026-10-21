Matvei Michkov Makes Perfect Sense For Blackhawks To Consider

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 21, 2026 4:32 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 4:32 PM
Updated Oct 21, 2026 4:51 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks could consider Matvei Michkov if he is available for trade.
The Chicago Blackhawks are always looking for ways to improve the team outlook. They could make moves that help them now and years down the line. They are not close to making any “win-now” moves by mortgaging the future, but they can look into young players who fit the current mold.
One of those players is Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov. He is a young player who has had an up-and-down start to his career, and the Flyers may be looking to move him so both sides can get a fresh start. There are no guarantees that Michkov is traded, but there are whispers.
Philadelphia, one year removed from making the playoffs and winning a round over their arch rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins, has had a disaster of a start. They are currently 2-6-3 after winning two straight. When they were 0-6-3, it was clear that changes could be coming one way or another, despite it being so early in the year.
If they are looking to shake things up, moving on from Michkov may not be the wisest decision, but it's a rumor that keeps coming up. He is off to a good start this season, despite his team's performance.
In 11 games played, Michkov has 6 goals and 1 assist for 7 points. Two of those goals came in their most recent win. He is finding the back of the net, but it's hard to say that every other aspect of his game has been up to par. There have been questions about his motivation and love for the game, but he has come into this year in shape and ready to play.
Why would the Blackhawks want to trade for a risky player like this? Well, if they did, the answer is simple: he is incredibly talented. Michkov was the 7th overall pick by the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Draft. The only reason he fell to 7 was his contract situation in the KHL. Eventually, he found his way to North America, making some teams worry that they made a mistake by passing on him.
The Blackhawks were actually one of the teams that technically passed on him when they selected Connor Bedard with the first overall pick. For a while, Michkov was expected to rival Bedard at the top of the draft, but his situation pushed him down the board. That, and the evolution of other prospects like Leo Carlsson, Adam Fantilli, and Will Smith.
Chicago, with Bedard and a plethora of other young talent, could afford to give Michkov a great opportunity. He has a knack for scoring goals and making plays, but he needs a fresh start. He is at the proper age in terms of fitting in with the current group, and he has a skill set that would play well with what they have in place.
There is no shortage of playmakers in Chicago. Michkov knows how to find the back of the net, and the Blackhawks could use more of that skill to play with their setup men. Would it solve any of their defensive issues as a team? No, but it would help them be more lethal when they do have the puck.
The Blackhawks also have Roman Kantserov in the mix who, like Michkov, has experience coming over from the KHL. They would be able to help each other, as they are both supremely talented Russian players trying to make an impact at the highest level.
What would it take to get Michkov? Well, you'd think that multiple draft picks or prospects would be involved. Could a late first-round pick get it done? The Blackhawks have a lot of draft capital, and they are unlikely to just use it all on selections.
Sometimes, a risky trade like this could be what gets the rebuild to the next step. If Michkov came in and found instant chemistry with Connor Bedard or Anton Frondell, showed incredible commitment to getting better, and put up big numbers, it would make acquiring him look like genius. Other GMs are going to be involved if he's available, but only time will tell.
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