NHL On TNT Broadcast Put National Attention On Blackhawks Struggles

"I like Biz, I respect Biz, I don’t agree with his opinion,” Blashill said. “I don’t think that we’re soft. I don’t think we’ve won enough games, so when you have the record that we have, you put yourself in a position to be criticized. We’re going to have to accept that criticism. I don’t agree with his verbiage. I’m sure he doesn’t break our tape down on a regular basis, but again, we’re subject to that criticism.”